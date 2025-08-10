Connor Zilisch spotted on the track ahead of Cup race after victory lane fall

Connor Zilisch was spotted at Watkins Glen ahead of the Cup Series race. This was a surprising appearance for the driver as he had suffered a bad injury following his Xfinity Series win at the same track a day earlier.Zilisch broke his collarbone when he fell from his car at Watkins Glen while celebrating his sixth win of the season. The 19-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader fell when he placed a foot on the roof of his car--apparently tripping on the net in the window and falling head first onto the concrete.While Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone, he appeared in good spirits ahead of the Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. Front Row Motorsports shared the picture of the driver on August 10.&quot;Great to see you back at the track today, @ConnorZilisch&quot;The injury caused Zilisch to be withdrawn by Trackhouse Racing prior to a planned start in its Cup Series at Watkins Glen, which would have been his fourth of the season in the top-tier series. He could find himself driving full-time in the Cup Series next season, with Trackhouse Racing a possible destination following Daniel Suarez's departure.Zilisch topped the Xfinity series race and finished eighth in the Truck Series. The talented driver could face some time on the sidelines as a result of this injury. Currently, it remains to be seen whether he will return to racing in time for the playoffs opener at Portland later this month (August 30).Connor Zilisch reveals the extent of injury, thanks supporters after broken collarboneAfter medical tests, including CT scans for his head, Connor Zilisch posted an update on social media reassuring fans that his head did not suffer any injury and that he was out of the hospital and recovering, expressing gratitude towards the medics and supporters. The incident, while worrying, resulted only in the collarbone fracture and he avoided a more serious injury.“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse,” Connor Zilisch wrote on X. Zilisch won at Watkins Glen to bring his tally to six victories, 12 top-fives, and 14 top-tens in 22 races for the season. He is the Xfinity Series points leader with 823 points to his name.