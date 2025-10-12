Connor Zilisch takes a cheeky jibe at All-Star Boxing match against Jesse Love SM post after Las Vegas drama

By Dipti Sood
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:47 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
AUGUST 02: Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, (L) and Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 KOA Chevrolet, wait on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway on August 02, 2025- Source: Getty

Connor Zilisch made light of a tense race weekend by joking about the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Boxing Match. The JR Motorsports driver took to X to poke fun at the drama that unfolded in Las Vegas involving Jesse Love.

Ad

Zilisch posted a reply to The Daily Downfords, who had shared a poster for NASCAR’s first-ever All-Star Boxing Match. The event will take place on November 27 and will stream for free on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and Tubi.

The poster featured several NASCAR drivers matched up against each other, including Ty Gibbs, Corey Heim, and brothers Luke and Jack Baldwin. At the top of the lineup were Jesse Love and Connor Zilisch, shown as the main bout. Zilisch shared the post with a short caption that read,

Ad
Trending
“I think someone else can take my spot and give the fans what they want after tonight 😂”
Ad

His comment came right after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Jesse Love got into a heated exchange with Nick Sanchez after an aggressive on-track battle. Love, who drives for Richard Childress Racing, had a tough finish and an even tougher time after the checkered flag.

Following a restart with 23 laps to go, Love and Sanchez battled hard for position. They raced side-by-side, nearly touching, before Love slipped back and finished sixth. Sanchez crossed the line in fifth. According to NASCAR.com, after the race, Jesse Love waited for Sanchez on pit road.

Ad

When the two spoke, things got heated quickly. Love accused Sanchez of racing recklessly and said he was close to crashing them both. Sanchez defended himself, saying he was just racing hard for the win. The argument ended with Love shoving Sanchez and walking away.

“This motherf*** is going to make me crash out” – Connor Zilisch vents frustration at Almirola

Connor Zilisch also had a tough on-track battle during the Las Vegas race, this time with Aric Almirola. The Focused Health 302 was a 201-lap event and Zilisch’s 28th start of his first full Xfinity Series season.

Ad

The JR Motorsports rookie, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, came into Las Vegas leading the championship standings with 3071 points. Earlier this year, he gave JR Motorsports its 100th career win with a victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Zilisch was fighting for his 11th win of the season when things got intense with Almirola. The two raced side-by-side for several laps, and Zilisch felt that Almirola was pushing him too hard. Over the radio, Zilisch was heard saying (as reported by Dustin Albino on X),

Ad
“This motherf* is going to make me crash out.”**
His crew chief, Mardy Lindley, replied, “Give it back to him.”
Ad

Connor Zilisch managed to hold his line and finish second. Almirola, who isn’t in the playoffs, ended up winning the race after sweeping all three stages. Justin Allgaier, Corey Day, and Nick Sanchez completed the top five.

Next up for Connor Zilisch is the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 18. The race will air on The CW at 4 p.m. ET, with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications