  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • "This motherf*cker is going to make me crash out": Connor Zilisch blasts Aric Almirola over aggressive Las Vegas duel

"This motherf*cker is going to make me crash out": Connor Zilisch blasts Aric Almirola over aggressive Las Vegas duel

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Oct 12, 2025 04:01 GMT
Connor Zilisch, Aric Almirola
Connor Zilisch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 11, 2025; (inset) Former Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (Getty)

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch fired shots at fellow racer Aric Almirola while battling him for second in Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Named Focused Health 302, the 201-lap event marked Zilisch’s 28th start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Connor Zilisch is currently in his maiden Xfinity season with JR Motorsports, a team owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer and two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. He sits at the top of the championship standings with 3071 points. Zilisch was also the driver to score the 100th win for JR Motorsports with his victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway back in July.

Zilisch was going for his 11th win of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but Almirola fought back hard. Things went to the point where Zilisch felt he would crash due to Almirola’s door-to-door racing antics, as the duo battled for second. Taking to his team radio, Connor Zilisch said (as quoted by Dustin Albino on X),

Ad
Trending
“This motherf*** is going to make me crash out.”
“Give it back to him,” Zilisch’s crew chief, Mardy Lindley, replied.
Ad

Unlike Zilisch, the former Cup Series driver is not in the playoffs. But he can still contend for wins. As of now, Almirola sits 20th in points standings with three wins, six top-fives, and nine top-10s.

The race is now over, and Aric Almirola had the last laugh. He swept all three stages en route to his fourth victory of the season. The top five spots were rounded off by Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, Corey Day, and Nick Sanchez.

Ad
“I just could not wrap the line, we were just really loose”, Connor Zilisch reflected on his final run to the finish line. “The frustration comes from how much this means to me and my team to lock into Phoenix… plus 82 (on the cutline) is not bad but another win sticker would have been cool.”
Ad

Next up for Zilisch is the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for October 18, fans can watch the race on CW (4 pm ET onwards) or listen to its live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Connor Zilisch says Max Verstappen’s journey in F1 is a “little bit easier” than success in NASCAR

Connor Zilisch is all set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing. But the young racing phenom knows how difficult it is to find success at the Cup level.

Ad

While speaking with CBS Sports about the same, Zilisch cited Formula One standout Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, now 28, bagged his first start with Red Bull's senior team in his teens and jumped to the highest level of F1 racing smoothly. Well, things might not be that easy for Zilisch when he graduates to the Cup Series next year.

“Obviously, Max Verstappen is a once-in-a-generation talent, and it’s hard to say I’m going to be like him and have as successful a jump to the highest level as he did. I know the jump to the Cup Series is nothing easy, and it’s going to be tough no matter what and no matter who you are.”
Ad
“I feel that just the way he was brought up, it might be a little bit easier for him, and especially in F1, with how car-dependent it is,” Connor Zilisch continued. “I feel it’s easier to rise to the occasion. I think it is going to be a bit of a harder jump than maybe a guy like Max Verstappen going to F1.”

Zilisch is the youngest driver (since 2008) to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, making his debut at age 18 at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in March 2025. He is also the youngest Xfinity Series debutant to win a race at Watkins Glen in September 2024.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications