Conor Daly set to return to NASCAR Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio road course

Niece Motorsports announced that the IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly has returned to NASCAR, entering the Truck Series event at the Mid-Ohio road course next month. He will drive the #41 Chevrolet Silverado at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio on July 8th.

Daly, who is best known for competing in the IndyCar Series, has made a handful of appearances across NASCAR’s top-three tier series. He made his NASCAR debut in 2018, competing in the Xfinity Series at Road America.

The 31-year-old has since made two starts in the Truck Series and both starts came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports. His best finish of P18 came in his 2020 debut race. He also made two starts in the 2023 Cup Series season, finishing P29 at the iconic Daytona 500 and P36 at Circuit of the Americas.

In a statement, Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said:

“We’ve enjoyed working with Conor in the past and are excited to have him join our team again this season. Conor’s experience on road courses, especially at Mid-Ohio, should be a big benefit for him this weekend. We’re looking forward to getting on track with the Unishippers Chevrolet.”

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again”: Conor Daly

Conor Daly has experience of driving IndyCar at Mid-Ohio road course. He made seven appearances in the IndyCar Series and his best of P6 came at the track in 2016. He has scored five top-15 finishes in those seven starts.

Conor Daly @ConorDaly22 @WWEXRacing ! Really thankful for the chance to get in an extremely competitive truck at Mid-Ohio with @NieceMotorsport ! Al Niece and Cody Efaw have become great friends of mine and I appreciate their belief in me. This wouldnt be possible without the great folks @Unishippers Really thankful for the chance to get in an extremely competitive truck at Mid-Ohio with @NieceMotorsport ! Al Niece and Cody Efaw have become great friends of mine and I appreciate their belief in me. This wouldnt be possible without the great folks @Unishippers @WWEXRacing ! https://t.co/Leqegl9mjk

In a statement released by the team, Daly said:

“I can’t wait to work with everyone at Niece Motorsports again. Even though we’ve only done a few races together, it feels like I’m part of their family. I have a lot of respect for Al Niece and the supportive partners of the team like Unishippers and Worldwide Express. It means a lot to get to represent for them as well as Chevrolet. Mid-Ohio is one of my favorite tracks and with the experience I have there I think it will be really beneficial in getting me up to speed quickly.”

Worldwide Express Racing Unishippers will be the primary sponsor for Daly’s ride at Mid-Ohio road course.

Catch Conor Daly in action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 8. The event will air live on FS1 at 1:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes