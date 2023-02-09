NASCAR Daytona 500: IndyCar driver Conor Daly to enter with Floyd Mayweather's team

Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team will compete in the NASCAR Daytona 500 alongside IndyCar driver Conor Daly.

The Money Team returns to the Daytona 500 with its #50 Chevrolet after a great debut in the race last year with Kaz Grala. Daly will be driving this time as he bids to make his debut start at the Daytona 500 after making his Cup Series debut with the club at Charlotte Roval last year.

Speaking about the update, Mayweather said:

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race.”

He also added:

“Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

Conor Daly @ConorDaly22 @NASCAR To have a chance to try and qualify for the #Daytona500 is an incredible opportunity! A monumental challenge against some great drivers and teams with no practice but we will give it our best shot! Huge thanks to BITNILE.COM and @ToddAultIII To have a chance to try and qualify for the #Daytona500 is an incredible opportunity! A monumental challenge against some great drivers and teams with no practice but we will give it our best shot! Huge thanks to BITNILE.COM and @ToddAultIII ! @NASCAR https://t.co/9WFJthgkSG

The decision to enter Conor Daly in the Daytona 500 was made just eight days before the track's race preparations began. He stated last week that he would not be hesitant to accept a late offer, with TMT announcing that he will compete in at least six additional Cup races this season.

Daly will be one of six drivers competing for four open slots in the 40-car grid. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, a personal friend of Daly's, are also competing for a spot in the February 19th season opener.

Daly, who has led 47 laps in the last two Indy 500 races, will attempt to become the only driver to win both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, joining legends AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti.

Why BitNile sponsoring Daly in NASCAR is important?

Conor Daly will be sponsored by BitNile.com, an Ed Carpenter Racing sponsor in IndyCar. The BitNile sponsorship is an important component of this agreement with boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. Ed Carpenter Racing's Chevrolet entry, for which Daly drives full-time in IndyCar, is sponsored by the corporation. They hope to get Daly into up to seven different Cup races this year, beginning with the 65th NASCAR Daytona 500 next weekend.

Bitnile executive chairman Todd Ault III stated that the company would also sponsor Daly at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin in March for the Texas Two-Step, in which Daly will compete in the IndyCar race the following week at Texas Motor Speedway. He said:

“Our next-generation marketplace launches just 10 days after the Daytona 500 … to help promote our marketplace, we asked Conor to run a number of NASCAR events this year in addition to our sponsorship of his full-time job in IndyCar.”

Daly will return to Ed Carpenter Racing for the third time this season, but it will be his first as the full-time driver of the #20 BitNile Chevrolet. He said:

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500. It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BITNILE.com race car, boat, dune buggy, or vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on.”

Catch the Daytona 500 go live on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET.

