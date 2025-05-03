Corey Heim claims victory at Texas Truck Series race despite double overtime chaos

After struggling in a few races, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim secured his third win this season at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, 2025. Despite the race getting pushed into double overtime and Daniel Hemric trying to sneak the win, Heim showcased his remarkable skills and took home the win.

Heim dominated the SpeedyCash.com 250 at the 1.5-mile oval track. He began the race from fourth place behind Jake Garcia's #13 Ford and paved his way up to P1. The 22-year-old driver led the race six times and led 96 laps of the 174-lap race. However, on the first overtime attempt, Heim nearly lost his lead in a three-wide battle with Rajah Caruth and Ben Rhodes.

However, the caution timing saved Corey Heim's lead, and he entered the second overtime restart in P1. Things got more complicated on the second restart. Rhodes had an impressive start, and Daniel Hemric also joined the battle, making it yet again a three-wide battle while approaching the white flag. However, the Tricon Garage driver overtook both Hemric and Rhodes, securing his 14th career win.

During a post-race interview, the #11 Toyota Tundra driver expressed his true emotions on the final laps of the 174-lap race (via X):

"Yeah, I wasn't letting him take that one away from me, I've given up too many this year so far. So proud of these Tricon guys, so special to win on National Foster Care Awareness Month on this blue truck. So grateful for Zay's fight for putting that on and just overwhelmed. Obviously, so many restarts there at the end, and guys are trying to pull me through wide, all they could do, man." [00:15 onwards]

"They tried to take me three wide into one and just drove until I couldn't anymore. So, I kind of get to my breath, as you can tell, but I'm so grateful for Toyota Safelite Tricon Garage," he added.

Corey Heim finished the race 0.279 seconds ahead of the #19 Chevy driver Daniel Hemric. Meanwhile, Rajah Caruth finished third, and pole-sitter Tyler Ankrum finished fourth.

"Just didn’t play out our way": Corey Heim on the Rockingham Speedway race

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim was on his way to clinch his third win of the season at Rockingham Speedway. However, things didn't turn out to be as planned, and the #11 Toyota Tundra driver finished the race in eighth place.

Reflecting upon the same, Heim expressed his feelings via an Instagram post and wrote:

"P8 last night at The Rock. Led some laps and had a fast No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra — just didn’t play out our way. @tricon #teamtoyota"

Corey Heim currently leads the 2025 Truck Series points table with 368 points. He has secured three wins, seven top-ten finishes, and five top-five finishes along with two poles in eight starts this season.

