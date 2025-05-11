Corey Heim is determined to take notes from his past for his maiden Cup race this season

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim was recently featured in a media day availability ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the interview, Heim shared his thoughts on his maiden Cup Series race with Denny Hamlin's co-owned team 23XI Racing at the 1.50-mile track on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Despite not being a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, Heim had made three starts in the 2024 season. He drove the Legacy Motor Club #43 Toyota Camry XSE at Dover Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway. Additionally, he piloted the 23XI Racing #50 Toyota at Nashville Superspeedway.

During the interview, Corey Heim pointed out that he last competed in the Cup Series over a year ago at Nashville Speedway. Reflecting upon his P22 finish at Kansas Speedway last year, the Truck Series driver expressed his thoughts on the upcoming AdventHealth 400 race:

"The last time I raced a Cup car was pretty close to a year ago-I think it was in June of last year (June 30 at Nashville Superspeedway). It was probably important for me to come out and not look like a fish out of water the first time back and be able to lean on some prior experience and come back to Kansas. I had a little bit of say myself, but I think it just made sense on both sides." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

For the race on the 1.50-mile track this Sunday, Heim will drive the #67 Toyota Camry XSE with the new primary sponsor Robinhood. Additionally, the brand will sponsor Bubba Wallace's #23 Camry in select events during the 2025 season.

"They tried to take me three wide into one": Corey Heim gets candid about his run after Texas Motor Speedway triumph

After fumbling a few starts in the 2025 season, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim finally secured his third win at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2, 2025. Heim showcased remarkable skills with the chaotic race getting pushed into double overtime and fellow driver Daniel Hemric trying to sneak a win.

After beginning the race from P4, the Tricon Garage driver made his way to the top of the pack. He led the race six times, leading a total of 96 laps in the 174-lap race. However, taking home the win was not an easy task; the young talent nearly lost his lead to Rajah Caruth and Ben Rhodes in a three-wide battle and was saved by the caution timing.

Following the first restart, things got more complicated for Corey Heim as Daniel Hemric joined in a three-wide battle on the second restart while approaching the white flag. Despite the tough run, Heim secured his 14th career win.

During a post-race interview, the 22-year-old expressed his thoughts on the Texas Motor Speedway race and stated (via X):

"Yeah, I wasn't letting him take that one away from me, I've given up too many this year so far. So proud of these Tricon guys, so special to win on National Foster Care Awareness Month on this blue truck. So grateful for Zay's fight for putting that on and just overwhelmed. Obviously, so many restarts there at the end, and guys are trying to pull me through wide, all they could do, man." [00:15 onwards]

"They tried to take me three wide into one and just drove until I couldn't anymore. So, I kind of get to my breath, as you can tell, but I'm so grateful for Toyota Safelite Tricon Garage," he added.

Corey Heim crossed the finish line 0.279 seconds ahead of his on-track rival, the #19 Chevy driver Daniel Hemric. Meanwhile, Rajah Caruth ended the event in third place, and Tyler Ankrum stood fourth.

