Corey Heim dethrones Kyle Busch from his long-standing NASCAR Truck record

Corey Heim created history on Friday (May 2), surpassing the record previously held by Kyle Busch after a thrilling NASCAR Truck Series win at the Texas Motor Speedway. The TRICON Garage racer, 22, became the youngest to reach 14 career wins in the division.

Ad

Busch reached the same win total at 24, in September 2009 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Heim's breakthrough moment came after a double overtime finish in the SpeedyCash.com 250 as he clinched his third win of the season.

NASCAR Insights highlighted Heim's record-breaking feat in an X post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heim matched Busch's benchmark of 14 Truck wins in only his third full-time season. Meanwhile, it took Busch seven seasons to reach his 14th win although he drove part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Heim led a race-high 96 laps at Texas and persisted through two intense overtime restarts, holding off Daniel Hemric and Ben Rhodes to take the checkered flag. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch's 14th truck series win came with Billy Ballew Motorsports driving the #51 Miccosukee Resort Toyota. He led 75 laps to beat Ron Hornaday Jr. who led a race-high 101 laps.

Ad

Kyle Busch after winning the 2009 Heluva Good! 200 in New Hampshire. Source: Getty

The win added to an already staggering resume of early achievements that would eventually make Busch the most prolific driver in Xfinity and Truck Series history.

Ad

The veteran racer has 67 wins in 176 attempts in the series, with his latest win coming earlier this year in Atlanta. His combined success across the lower series for 25 years earned him the nickname 'Buschwhacker' during his peak.

Corey Heim began his NASCAR journey under Kyle Busch's wing

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim in victory lane at 2022 finale in Illinois.- Source: Getty

Corey Heim's rise to prominence has deep ties to Kyle Busch himself. Heim began his NASCAR career driving the #51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports for two years. His part-time debut came in 2021 when he ran seven races and got his first victory in Atlanta.

Ad

Next year, Heim won the Rookie of the Year award despite driving part-time, after two wins and eight more top-10 finishes in 16 starts. He finally moved to TRICON Garage in 2023 to drive full-time and claimed the regular-season championship in his first year.

Heim's 2024 season was even more commanding, racking up six wins and narrowly missing the championship after finishing runner-up in Phoenix. He continued that form in 2025, winning in Daytona and Las Vegas, while his win in Texas keeps him atop the Truck Standings with 368 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Corey Heim's triumph in Texas not only gave him the series lead in wins but also placed him in the elite company of the man who had given him his start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.