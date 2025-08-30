Corey Heim opens up on his 8th Truck win of the season, edges closer to all-season record

Corey Heim maintained his strong form by scooping up his eighth win in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. This victory brought Heim one victory closer to the all-time single-season win record of nine by Greg Biffle in the Truck Series.

Heim took advantage of a late-race accident of Layne Riggs, one of his most ardent rivals during the race. Heim headed the initial phase, and after Riggs punctured a right front tire on lap 128 after hitting the wall, Heim assumed control and dominated the remaining laps to win by 0.766 seconds over Daniel Hemric.

Layne Riggs had been a front-runner and claimed Stage 2. But his race went awry, as he ended in 17th. Other performances of note in the race were Grant Enfinger third place, Ty Majeski in fourth and Trevor Bayne in fifth.

Corey Heim spoke about being so close to Greg Biffle's record (via Racing America):

"I mean, I don't really individualize anything like that. I think the goal every week is to go out and try to win the race, of course. And I feel like our mentality and our approach is really good for that on a consistent basis. We're in a spot to not feel desperate, but I don't feel like we've ever gone into a race feeling super desperate."

"At the same time, it would be awesome to have that as a career milestone or a record for myself in the Truck Series and stuff, but I think that is something that I will reflect on rather than look forward to, personally."

The race narrowed down the Truck Series playoff field as four playoff-eligible drivers were in positions out of the top 10, with Jake Garcia being the last to make the playoffs by only two points over Chandler Smith.

Corey Heim on the ‘special feeling’ of being the Truck Series championship favorite

Corey Heim, the No. 1 seed entering the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs, has expressed the rarity and luxury of being a championship favorite. With eight wins and a dominant lead, Heim shared his gratitude for the opportunity to contend for wins on a weekly basis, calling it a "special feeling" and a privilege he will look back on with pride.

Heim credited his strong crew and the team's consistent performance as key factors enabling his championship run this season.

"It's truly a special feeling and it's a rarity too. I mean, there is really only one out of the 40 of us on a given weekend that get that luxury," Corey Heim said (via Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

"In 10 years from now, I'm gonna be like damn, what an awesome opportunity and special time that was to be able to go to the racetrack and just know that you're able to contend for the wins on a weekly basis. ... I'm very blessed to be able to be in that position. ... I've got a great group of guys in this 11 crew and can't wait to make another run at the championship," he added.

Corey Heim’s 2025 season has been spectacular, with him having already secured his second consecutive regular-season championship two races ahead of the final event.

