A “rarity” and a “luxury”: Corey Heim opens up on the ‘special feeling’ of being the Championship favorite 

Corey Heim, who will enter the Truck Series playoffs as the No. 1 seed, has spoken about the luxury of his position ahead of the first playoff race this weekend.The Tricon Garage's No. 11 driver has won seven races so far and has a 62-point margin above the current elimination line. Heim has also collected consecutive wins in the last two Truck races at Watkins Glen International and Richmond Raceway. During the NASCAR media day, he reflected on the rare privilege of being in this position.&quot;It's truly a special feeling and its a rarity too. I mean, there is realy only one out of the 40 of us on a given weekend that get that luxury,&quot; Corey Heim said (via Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).&quot;In 10 years from now, I'm gonna be like damn, what an awesome opportunity and special time that was to be able to go to the racetrack and just know that you're able to contend for the wins on a weekly basis. ... I'm very blessed to be able to be in that position. ... I've got a great group of guys in this 11 crew and can't wait to make another run at the championship,&quot; he added.The Truck Series playoff opener is scheduled for Saturday (August 30) at Darlington Raceway.Heim has only one top-10 finish and an average finish of 20.5 in four starts at Darlington Raceway. He scored the best finish at eighth place during his rookie season with Tricon Garage in 2023 at the 1.37-mile track.Corey Heim expected to remain Truck Series regular in 2026Corey Heim's 2025 season has been nothing short of spectacular. He earned his second consecutive regular-season championship two races ahead of the final race after finishing in third place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.The 23-year-old has also excelled at road courses this season. He led 99 of 100 laps at the 1.478-mile road course in Lakeville, Connecticut. Heim continued his road course success at Watkins Glen International, where he sealed his fourth consecutive road course win in a dramatic triple-overtime finish after leading a race-high 44 laps.Heim, who also raced in the Xfinity and Cup Series this season for Sam Hunt Racing and 23XI Racing, is expected to remain a Truck Series regular next year. According to Jordan Bianchi, Corey Heim's opportunities to enter full-time in the Cup Series are currently limited.23XI faces financial challenges due to NASCAR's decision to revoke its charters, which could deter it from fielding more full-time drivers. Moreover, the Xfinity Series is largely occupied by drivers with significant sponsorship backing. It would be difficult for Heim to secure a full-time ride there.