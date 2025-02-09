Corey Heim opens up on the agony of missing the NASCAR title twice in a row

Recently, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim was featured in an interview with NASCAR on FOX and opened up about his agony of nearly missing two titles in a row. Heim will compete in his fifth season this year and his third under Tricon Garage, driving the #11 Toyota Tundra.

Born July 5, 2002, Heim began his racing career by competing in Legend Cars and won the Young Lions division in 2016 and the Thursday Thunder Pro division championship in 2017. He debuted in the Truck Series career in 2021, racing at the Darlington Raceway under Kyle Busch Motorsports. In 2023 he moved to Tricon Garage and has been with the team since then.

Corey Heim delivered a spectacular performance, securing nine wins in the past two seasons. He secured three wins in the 2023 season and six in the 2024 season. He missed his chance at the championship in a late restart on lap 99, and ThorSport's driver, Ty Majeski, won the title. Recalling his near miss, Heim stated:

"You know, looking back, it's definitely not, you know, anything to hang our heads about, I guess, you know, the last two championships, and we've made the final four two years in a row, and put together two really good years. So does it suck to not, you know, win a championship? Yes, but I don't think there's anything to hang our heads about at the end of the day." [00:25]

In addition to the Craftsman Truck Series, the 22-year-old remains a reserve driver for Denny Hamlin's co-owned 23XI Racing in the Cup Series.

“Never gonna turn down a Cup opportunity”: Corey Heim opens up about a shot in the Cup Series with 23XI Racing

In the same interview, NASCAR driver Corey Heim discussed the possibility of racing for Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan's co-owned team 23 XI Racing. The latter's talent extends beyond the Truck Series, and he serves as a reserve driver for two Cup Series teams.

Heim competed in three Cup Series last year, driving the #43 and #50 Toyota Camry XSE for both teams. He finished in P22 at the Kanas Speedway driving the #43 for Legacy Motor Club, making it his career-best finish in the series.

In the interview clip shared by NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, Corey Heim spoke about his desire to compete in the Cup Series this year and stated:

"Just taking it one week at a time, [I'm] never going to turn down a Cup opportunity at the end of the day. I got some last year that were for a reserve driver and then one that was planned kind of mid-season." [01:53] onwards

"But if you asked me a year ago, I would say, I have no idea. And that's kind of where I'm at right now as well. So I guess at the end of the day, you never really know, but you know, once again, I'd never turn down the opportunity; it'd be great to get some more laps in the Cup car," he added.

Tricon Garages confirms Corey Heim will compete in the Truck Series, ending all the speculation about him moving up to the Cup Series. On the other hand, Riley Herbst will pilot the #35 Toyota Camry XSE for 23 XI Racing in the 2025 Cup Series season.

