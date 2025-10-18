  • NASCAR
  • Corey Heim reacts to his rookie NASCAR teammate's maiden Truck victory

Corey Heim reacts to his rookie NASCAR teammate's maiden Truck victory

By Karan Yadav
Published Oct 18, 2025 03:51 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
Corey Heim shared his views on his teammate's Truck win - Source: Imagn

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim recently competed in the Love’s RV Stop 225 held at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday. During a post-race interaction with NASCAR analyst Mat Weaver, Heim shared his take on his teammate Gio Ruggiero’s maiden Truck Series win.

Ad

The #17 Toyota driver had a strong qualifying session for the 90-lap main event. He secured the pole position at Talladega Superspeedway. He did that by achieving a best time of 54.29 seconds and a top speed of 176.38 mph. Meanwhile, Heim was in third place, 0.02 seconds behind Ruggiero.

The #17 Toyota driver lost some ground during stage one. However, he recovered quickly and claimed P1 in stage two of the race, which ultimately led to his maiden win. Following that, Corey Heim claimed he would have been more aggressive if he were in Ruggiero’s place and stated [00:05 onwards]:

Ad
Trending
“I think it did everything, to be honest with you. I would have been more aggressive and probably tried to stick the side draft if it was anyone else but a Toyota teammate. But no, I think they did a really good job, and I also think that the damaged 98 behind us didn’t really do us any favors with not having as much help as we normally get.”
Ad
“My priority was kind of getting both clear and then making the move, but by the time we both got clear I didn’t really have enough of a surge to make a serious run at it. So I peeked out and kind of got to his bumper. He defended well, so he did a great job,” he concluded.
Ad
Ad

Tricon Garage drivers Gio Ruggiero and Corey Heim dominated the 90-lap race. They secured first and second place, respectively, earning valuable points. Additionally, Heim secured his spot in the Championship Four race after his Charlotte Road Course victory.

Corey Heim got candid about staying with Toyota amid RAM’s big entry next season

Earlier this year, in September 2025, NASCAR Truck Series driver Corey Heim reacted to a short clip shared by Pat McAfee. In the clip, McAffe opened up about Heim shifting his OEM in the next season amid RAM’s big entry in the series.

Ad

Heim debuted in the series with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021. He then landed a full-time seat with Tricon Garage in 2023 and has been piloting the #11 Toyota Tundra since then. He has secured 19 wins driving for Tricon Garage. Followed by 43 top fives and 56 top tens.

Reflecting on his dominance, McAfee pointed out that Heim could join RAM in the next season. However, Corey Heim set the record straight and denied all the claims and wrote:

Ad
"More of a @Toyota Tundra guy, but appreciate the love @PatMcAfeeShow"

Corey Heim currently leads the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points table with 3167 points. He has secured ten wins, 19 top tens, 17 top fives, and seven pole positions in 23 starts this season.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications