Corey Heim shoulders the blame for getting 'too desperate' after contact with Brad Keselowski ends in a DNF at Nashville

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim marked his second Cup Series start at Nashville Superspeedway in the 2025 season. However, he had a moment with RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski during the 399-mile race on Sunday, June 1, leading to a DNF.

Ad

Heim competes full-time for Tricon Garages in the Truck Series, driving the #11 Toyota. He also competes part-time in the Cup Series and made three starts last season. The Truck Series driver competed in two events for Legacy Motor Club in the 2024 season before moving to 23XI Racing, taking command of the #50 Toyota Camry XSE at Nashville Superspeedway.

Following the same, Corey Heim piloted the #67 and marked his second start of the 2025 season at Nashville Superspeedway. However, he got caught in a spin on lap 132 of the 300-lap race. Heim tried to overtake Brad Keselowski for the 12th position and ultimately ran out of room on the Turn 4 exit.

Ad

Trending

The #67 Toyota driver made contact with Keselowski's #6 Ford and pushed him into the outside wall, while Heim went spinning out and met the outside walls, ending his run. Reflecting on the same, the 23XI Racing driver told the media (via Dalton Hopkins on X):

"I'm pretty sure I just kind of cleared myself across the nose of the 6 (Brad Keselowski). A little bit too desperate. We were moving forward really quickly, and I had a lot of confidence in my Chief's Camry and thought I could clear him by the time I got to the wall, and just used too much race track, so sorry to those guys. It looks like I kind of ruined his day, too, and never want to do that."

Ad

"Just can't say enough about the speed we had. I think if we didn't start in 33rd, we could have been battling in the top 10. A lot of positives just screwed it up on my part. Huge thank you to 23XI, Toyota, and the Chiefs for coming on board. Definitely had a lot of fun, and looking forward to doing it again," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Heim's Nashville Superspeedway run resulted in a DNF and earned a P37 finish, one spot above fellow DNF driver Noah Gragson in P38.

Corey Heim opened up about "circumstantial" hurdles after a successful 2025 season

NASCAR driver and 23XI Racing development driver Corey Heim has had one of the best seasons in the Truck Series. He has been dominating the series with his remarkable performance, but he believes unforeseen circumstances have cost him wins beyond the victories he already secured.

Ad

Reflecting on the same in a post-race interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the #11 Toyota driver said:

"I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that have taken us out of various races. Most of it being circumstantial like the engine issue at Homestead or getting spun last week. It’s been a bunch of things."

Expand Tweet

Corey Heim leads the Truck Series points table with 566 points. Additionally, he secured four wins, 10 top-10, and eight top-five finishes with four pole positions in 12 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.