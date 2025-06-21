Corey Heim surpasses former NASCAR driver Todd Bodine to achieve major milestone despite Pocono setback

NASCAR driver Corey Heim made headlines once again this weekend. The standout Truck Series competitor reached a significant career milestone during the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, even though he ended the event with an underwhelming result in the final standings.

Heim started the MillerTech Battery 250 in P3 after a solid run in the qualifying session. As the race went on, the #11 Tricon Garage driver maintained a top-ten position. Furthermore, Heim secured a victory in stage 2 of the race before securing an underwhelming P23 finish.

Despite an undesirable result at Pocono Raceway, Corey Heim reached a major career milestone by surpassing 2,222 laps led in the Truck Series. This achievement allowed him to move past Todd Bodine and claim 10th place on the all-time list for most laps led in the division, further solidifying his growing legacy in the series.

To add to his laurels, Heim's stage win at Pocono marked his 12th stage win this season, the highest ever secured by a driver in the history of the division in a single season.

Corey Heim began his NASCAR career in the Truck Series in 2021 at Darlington Raceway. Since then, the driver of the #11 truck for Tricon Garage has made over 77 starts, earning 15 victories and an impressive 57 top-ten finishes. In addition to these achievements, Heim was also the runner-up in the Truck Series standings last season, further solidifying his status as a top driver in the division.

He is currently at the top of the driver standings with 4 wins, 10 top tens, and 8 top-five finishes this season. Chandler Smith is in P2 with a massive 124-point gap with Daniel Hemric in P3.

Corey Heim addresses 'circumstantial' hurdles after notching four wins in 2025

Corey Heim has produced one of the most impressive starts to a Truck Series season in recent history. While his dominance is clear, the #11 Toyota driver believes that unforeseen circumstances have denied him more wins beyond the four he’s already earned.

In a post-race interview with Sporting News after his dominant run at Charlotte, Heim highlighted several challenges he feels have prevented him from achieving even greater success so far this year.

"I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that have taken us out of various races,” Corey Heim said. “Most of it being circumstantial like the engine issue at Homestead or getting spun last week. It’s been a bunch of things."

“We’re not running like crap. The speed is there every race. Just some weird things have happened. Four wins this early in the season is a lot to be proud and a lot more season left,” he added.

Meanwhile, two races remain this weekend at Pocono Raceway with the Xfinity Series race on Saturday (June 21), and the Great American Getaway on Sunday, at 2 PM Eastern Time.

