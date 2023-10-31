Corey LaJoie asks Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace to "step up their shoe game" while flaunting new footwear

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie is a popular figure in NASCAR, and despite not challenging at the front every weekend, the 32-year-old knows how to stay relevant.

Host of the NASCAR-backed Stacking Pennies podcast, as well as his fill-in for Chase Elliott earlier this year, the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is quite popular with the fans.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native, in a bid to increase his fan following while taking a lighthearted dig at his competitors, showcased his footwear on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

Ever since the descent of basketball legend Michael Jordan into NASCAR, 23XI Racing has been at the forefront of merchandise in the sport, namely the Jordan brand.

Known for a shoe that has descended to become a cultural icon rather than a simple piece of footwear, "Jordans," as they are known, popularly dominate the racing scene as well.

However, Corey LaJoie finally has what he thinks is a competitor to go up against the popular sneaker brand.

In a recent tweet from his official account, LaJoie called out Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick to raise their sneaker prowess, writing:

"Step your shoe game up fellas."

Corey LaJoie was seen wearing a pair of Tow-Mater Clogs in the video, which is a collaborative effort between popular footwear brand Crocs and the Disney animated movie Cars.

The pair has been modeled after a popular character from the movie Tow Mater, with the distinct Clogs shape lending well to the collaboration.

The pair is available to purchase from Crocs' official website, with prices starting at $59.99.

Fans react to Corey LaJoie's unique Tow Mater Clogs on social media

Fans took to Corey LaJoie's tweet with similar energy and commented on what is a piece of footwear representing a whole generation's childhood in a pair of footwear.

Here are some of the best responses:

"Bubba gonna roll up in these Grimaces"

"Those are pretty fire. The best part is that you are wearing them with socks. Haha"

"no freaking way bro!"

"Bro study’s dripology, class is in session."

Corey Lajoie's team were themselves impressed by the Chevy driver's fashion choices.

"Sup with that Mater x McQueen crocsover tho? Gotta step out with one on each!"

"It's about time NASCAR got a real shoe brand on board"

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to crown the 2023 Cup Series champion this coming Sunday as drivers go racing at Phoenix Raceway for the championship finale.