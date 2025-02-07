Corey LaJoie drops 3-word verdict on his new ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast teaser

Corey LaJoie, the NASCAR racing driver, dropped a three-word verdict on his upcoming podcast with an Instagram story on Friday. "Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie" is a NASCAR podcast hosted by the American racer, where he discusses all aspects of NASCAR.

The podcast is presented by Mobil 1 and follows LaJoie's journey through the NASCAR Cup Series. The podcast will be known for its behind-the-scenes insights, entertaining and relatable hosts, and the chemistry between Corey and co-host Ryan Flores.

The podcast features segments, interviews, and discussions about recent races, pit road details, and the experiences of drivers and crew members. New episodes are released weekly and can be found on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, iHeartRadio, YouTube, and the NASCAR website.

In his latest Instagram story, the 01 driver for Rick Ware Racing, captioned:

“Dreams to reality. #stackingpennies”

Born into a racing family, with his father Randy LaJoie being a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and his grandfather a New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer, Corey began his racing career in karting at a young age. He progressed through various series, including the INEX Bandolero series, Legends cars, and the ARCA Menards Series East, before making his mark in NASCAR.

LaJoie's NASCAR journey includes stints in the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series, where he has driven for teams such as Richard Petty Motorsports, BK Racing, Go Fas Racing, and Spire Motorsports. He is also involved in charitable work, notably raising funds for SamaritansFeet.org and hosting the annual Kickball Klassic to support the Kannapolis YMCA and Samaritan’s Feet.

Corey LaJoie unveiled his 2025 NASCAR plans with a mix of racing and broadcasting

Corey LaJoie has revealed his plans for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, which involve a mix of limited racing and a role as an analyst. After parting ways with Spire Motorsports last year, his future was uncertain, but he has now confirmed his participation in a limited racing schedule alongside his new broadcasting career. LaJoie will drive the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, aligning with his "Stacking Pennies Performance" brand.

"@CoreyLaJoie has a LOT of news to share, and we’re proud to be a part of it. Limited #NASCAR Cup Series schedule with RWR Will drive No. 01 to align with Stacking Pennies @DuraMAXoil and @Take5_OilChange at #Daytona500 Analyst for @PrimeVideo’s Cup Series broadcasts," the RickWareRacing wrote in X post.

He's set to compete in the Daytona 500 with support from DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change. Additionally, LaJoie is joining the Amazon Prime broadcasting team for five races, starting from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway through the Pocono Raceway event on June 22. LaJoie reflected on his career and the opportunities that have come his way, emphasizing that everything has happened for a reason. He noted his lifelong focus on being a competitive, race-winning Cup Series driver and acknowledged the changes in his path.

