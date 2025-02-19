Corey LaJoie embraces NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin’s praise with heartfelt nod to his iconic ride

Corey LaJoie will be sporting a Mark Martin-inspired paint scheme for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the driver stated via social media. LaJoie pilots the #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford on a part-time basis in the Cup Series.

RWR took to X on Tuesday (Feb. 18) to reveal the look to LaJoie's #01 machine for this Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta. AirMedCare Network will be on the hood of LaJoie's white and blue car for this weekend's event as RWR penned a message that read:

"AirMedCare Network is joining us for this weekend’s #NASCAR Cup Series race at @ATLMotorSpdwy. The company will serve as the primary partner for @CoreyLaJoie and the No. 01 team in the #Ambetter400."

Martin, a NASCAR Hall of Famer with 40 career Cup Series victories, reposted RWR's photo and expressed enthusiasm for his livery on LaJoie's car. The 66-year-old also appreciated LaJoie for bringing back the #01. Martin drove a #01 car on a part-time basis in 2007, most notably finishing runner-up to Kevin Harvick in the 2007 Daytona 500.

In his repost, Martin wrote:

"Beautiful car. I love the way you are sneaking the number back. I hope you set a trend."

LaJoie then took to X to respond to Martin by saying the retired driver's old Valvoline paint scheme was the inspiration behind this weekend's #01 machine at Atlanta, adding:

"Your Valvoline hot rod really was the inspiration for this one buddy. cc:@LowlineLivery"

LaJoie last competed full-time for Spire Motorsports in 2024 behind the wheel of the #7 machine. However, after struggling to perform, LaJoie and Justin Haley did a driver trade towards the end of the year, with Haley taking over the #7 car and LaJoie getting behind the wheel of the #51 RWR car.

Corey LaJoie will serve as an analyst for Prime Sports this season

When he isn't behind the wheel of the #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford this season, Corey LaJoie will have another role outside of the car in NASCAR. The 33-year-old will serve as an analyst for Prime Sports when the streaming service makes its NASCAR debut later this season.

LaJoie will be alongside NASCAR TV host Danielle Trotta and be doing all the pre- and post-race coverage for Prime Sports. The announcement was made back in January when Prime Sports put out an Instagram post that read:

"LIVE AND ONSITE each week, we’re excited to welcome Danielle Trotta and Corey LaJoie to @PrimeVideo's inaugural season of @NASCAR as our pre- and post-race coverage team!"

While he ultimately finished 22nd, LaJoie had a strong showing in last Sunday's Daytona 500 as he led 10 laps after starting 12th. He has four career top fives and 11 top 10s in 273 Cup Series starts.

