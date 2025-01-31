Corey LaJoie hilariously trolls himself as he shares NASCAR preview video feat. Chase Elliott and Co

Corey LaJoie poked fun at himself on a throwback preview video at Bowman Gray Stadium featuring renowned drivers like Chase Elliott. The NASCAR driver said he was a good driver back in the day, allegedly implying his decline performance-wise in recent years.

Before reaching the Cup level, LaJoie competed against the likes of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson in the K&N Pro Series East. He was a consistent race winner and was victorious at the Bowman Gray Stadium in 2012.

Corey LaJoie took to Instagram to reshare NASCAR on Fox's post about an old preview video of drivers at the quarter-mile track in North Carolina. He added a caption on the post suggesting how good of a driver he was during those days.

Trending

"Back when I was good," LaJoie wrote.

Corey LaJoie's Instagram story - Source: @coreylajoie on IG

The preview video featured Chase Elliott, Corey LaJoie, Kyle Larson, and Bubba Wallace. These drivers competed in the K&N Pro Series East in the early 2010s before making their way up to the NASCAR Cup Series today.

During the NASCAR Hall of Fame 150 at Bowman Gray Stadium in 2012, LaJoie started the race second behind the wheel of the No. 7 Ford. He beat pole-sitter Kyle Larson for the win after taking the lead on lap 40.

Daniel Suarez also graced the event but exited early after hitting the wall hard on lap 47. That same season saw LaJoie win four more races at Hampton, Iowa, Dover, and Greenville under Randy LaJoie Racing. However, Kyle Larson secured the championship after besting LaJoie on points.

In the following years, Corey LaJoie made a few starts in NASCAR's three national series until he secured his first full-time Cup season with Go Fas Racing in 2019. He drove the No. 32 Ford Mustang before moving to Spire Motorsports two years later.

After the Bristol night race last year, the Charlotte native was signed by Rick Ware Racing for the remaining races of the season in exchange for Justin Haley. For 2025, the 33-year-old will run a part-time schedule with RWR driving the No. 01 Ford. His season will officially begin in the Daytona 500 scheduled for February 16.

"My career isn't what I thought it would be": Corey LaJoie got real with a tough racing career

Corey LaJoie shared his thoughts on the direction of his career as of late. The driver admitted his current status in the league wasn't what he thought it would be and felt left behind by his fellow rivals who became champions.

In an interview with NASCAR, LaJoie said:

“It doesn’t surprise me that my career isn’t what I thought it was going to be."

He added:

“I envisioned being wheel to wheel with those guys a decade ago, and those guys got in the system, evolved and developed, and became champions. I’ve had to just play the cards that I was dealt. Sometimes, I didn’t play them very well. I’m man enough to admit that. When you have a year as [expletive] as we did last year, you’re going to get fired. I wish there were some things that we could have changed internally before we cut off the snake."

While the future is unclear, the Charlotte native is focused on the upcoming Daytona 500.

“The last three months have been like a faith walk. I’m not sure where the destination is going to be, but the short-term destination is going to be the Daytona 500 with an 01 Stacking Pennies Performance Ford Mustang," LaJoie concluded.

Corey LaJoie previously drove the No. 51 Ford Mustang for RWR - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season will mark LaJoie's return to a part-time schedule after six full-time seasons in the premier series. So far, he has amassed four top-5 and 11 top-10 finishes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback