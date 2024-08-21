Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie is set to examine his Michigan crash and inquire of NASCAR R&D about the new air jack system that might have instigated the flight of his #7 Chevrolet. LaJoie flipped and slid before coming to a halt after making contact with Noah Gragson during the Firekeepers Casino 400 race at Michigan International Speedway.

After making contact with #10 Gragson's rear, LaJoie went sideways then airborne and slid upside down on the backstretch of the 2-mile D-shaped track. The ease with which the #7 Chevy was up in the air raised concern among the NASCAR community even after the hood flaps were in action soon after the car spun sideways. Fortunately, the 32-year-old was unhurt as the roof of his #7 Chevy was intact during the incident.

In a recent post on X, motorsports reporter Alan Cavanna claimed that LaJoie is set to question the NASCAR Research and Development department about the role played by the newly installed air jack system. This component came into action because of a lingering problem of NASCAR cars getting stuck on the racetrack after getting a flat tire. As a result, to avoid time spent lifting cars, Cup Series teams have the option to drag the cars around the pit road.

"On @SiriusXMNASCAR, Corey Lajoie says he’ll ask NASCAR R+D if the new air jack system, and the right-rear “droop” it brings, could’ve possibly played into the roll he took at Michigan. It’s just a theory/question. But one he wants to ask," Cavanna wrote on X.

Here's a look at Corey LaJoie's wild flip at Michigan International Speedway:

Kenny Wallace detailed the reason behind the wild Corey LaJoie flip in Michigan

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace gave his two cents on the reason behind the #7 Chevrolet of Corey LaJoie flipping on the backstretch of the Michigan International Speedway.

In a recent post on X, Wallace stated that the bottom of the Next-Gen cars are so airtight that it leaves no room for the air to escape. He wrote:

"The reason the cars flip NOW of days is the turtle shell bottom. The sealed up SOLID surface gives no room for any air to escape. MAXIMUM LIFT. The roof flaps worked better on the old car because the bottom was a messy surface with air to bleed through..."

It is worth mentioning that another wreck occurred during Saturday's Xfinity race when Kyle Sieg got airborne during the final moments after making contact with Chandler Smith. Almost similar to LaJoie's flip, Sieg got sideways then airborne, flipped, and slid until the infield grass.

