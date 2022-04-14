Corey LaJoie reveals 5 drivers to keep an eye out for this Sunday at the NASCAR's Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

All roads lead to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, where NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will be among the 36 drivers competing. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 17th, 2022.

Corey LaJoie, speaking with NASCAR, mentioned the drivers he believes are the most likely to win. NASCAR shared a video on Twitter in which they asked LaJoie which drivers they should keep an eye on during the race. He responded, stating:

“Alright guys, I'm Corey LaJoie and these are five guys to watch this weekend. Number five Ricky Stenhouse runner up last year, number four Cody Ware grew up racing the relay miles. He knows what he's doing, number three Chris Bell got caught up early with Kyle Larson last year but he is going to be one to contend, our previous winner that 22 Joey Logano is gonna be strong again. And how can you bet against Mr. dirt track himself? Kyle Larson he'll be the guy to beat. Everybody will be chasing him this weekend.”

NASCAR @NASCAR



He delivered. We asked @CoreyLaJoie which drivers we need to keep an eye this Sunday.He delivered. We asked @CoreyLaJoie which drivers we need to keep an eye this Sunday. He delivered. 👇 https://t.co/pttXM8meYw

Kyle Larson is considered by the oddsmakers to be the most likely driver to win the race. He was also named as the top candidate on LaJoie's list of drivers who could win the race. Responding to the tweet, one fan wrote:

“Larson will be the one to beat this week! I heard he filled in for Santa who had covid in December and cut his time in half!”

Rebel0218 @StillPunking69 @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie Larson will be the one to beat this week! I heard he filled in for Santa who had covid in December and cut his time in half! @NASCAR @CoreyLaJoie Larson will be the one to beat this week! I heard he filled in for Santa who had covid in December and cut his time in half!

Corey LaJoie's performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

The eighth Cup Series race has already passed, and the son of two-time Xfinity champion Randy LaJoie has recorded three top 15 finishes and one top 10 finish.

Spire Motorsports' greatest performance this season came from Lajoie, who finished in the top five at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He finished 32nd, 31st, 36th and fifth in NASCAR's four most recent races at Martinsville Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, and Atlanta Motor Speedway, respectively.

In the season's first four races, he finished 36th, 15th, 28th, and 14th at Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, and Daytona International Speedway, respectively.

As we head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race, Lajoie has a chance to take the victory.

Edited by Adam Dickson