Corey LaJoie reveals his “run the circus” suggestion on NASCAR Insider’s Martinsville take 

Corey LaJoie had a suggestion for NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck’s opinion on having option tires at the race on Martinsville Speedway. LaJoie suggested his idea on X.

Ad

Gluck was in conversation with another veteran journalist, Jordan Bianchi, about the new option tires and mentioned how it may not be favourable for drivers, but adds an element of strategy which could have been used at Martinsville Speedway.

"You know, the drivers are very convincing and they're saying, look, we, we just want a tire that falls off a tire that wears, um, but then you see a race like today, okay, you, you had this softer tire, but we didn't necessarily see the passing. I get why the drivers don't want to introduce that element of randomness or weird strategy or weird timing into it," Jeff Gluck told Jordan Bianchi.

Ad

Trending

"But for the rest of us, I'm kind of like, man, this race would have been a hell of a lot more entertaining today. If you had different tire compounds, right. With guys really rocketing their way through the field," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey LaJoie, the limited scheduled driver for Rick Ware Racing, reacted to the Gluck's suggestion, tweeting:

"Don’t let the dancing bears run the circus."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey LaJoie left Spire Motorsports at the end of the 2024 season and has transitioned to a part-time role as a driver for Rick Ware Racing, where he will drive the #1. He left Spire Motorsports after a four-year partnership.

In addition to racing, LaJoie has been focusing on his role as a broadcaster and has been contracted to serve as an analyst for Prime Video.

Corey LaJoie made his feelings known on “3 of the best teams in the sport”

Corey LaJoie took to social media to express his excitement about the thrilling finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race. He highlighted the intense competition among what he considers the top teams in the Cup Series - Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), and 23XI Racing. LaJoie emphasized the skill and determination displayed by the drivers as they battled hard.

Ad

"That’s 3 of the best teams in the sport sliding around, locking up and fighting for every inch of leverage for 8 straight laps. It really doesn’t get any better than that," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LaJoie's comments came after Christopher Bell of JGR narrowly edged out William Byron of HMS and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing in a captivating final stretch. He praised JGR's strategic decisions, noting that Hendrick Motorsports and 23XI Racing also demonstrated strong performances. HMS had two drivers in the top five, and 23XI Racing showcased consistency with a front-row lockout.

While LaJoie did not participate in the COTA race due to his limited schedule with Rick Ware Racing, he remains active in NASCAR as an analyst for Prime Video broadcasts and through his Stacking Pennies podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback