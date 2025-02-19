Corey LaJoie’s loyal sponsor returns for Atlanta race after his powerful Daytona 500 performance

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie recently teamed up with longtime sponsor AirMedCare Network for the second race of the 2025 Cup Series season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This year, LaJoie is competing part-time in the Cup Series after parting ways with Spire Motorsports.

Corey LaJoie made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2014 Sylvania 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Over his nine-year career, the 33-year-old has secured 11 top-ten finishes in 272 starts. Last season, he and Justin Haley made headlines with a dramatic ride swap before the Round of 12. This year, LaJoie returned to Rick Ware Racing, the same car he finished the previous season with.

AirMedCare will be the primary sponsor for the RWR driver in the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend. Following the announcement, LaJoie shared his thoughts on his rekindled partnership. (via Jayski)

“AirMedCare Network has been a NASCAR partner for several years and we’ve been working with them to help grow their membership. Atlanta marks AirMedCare Network’s first race as a primary partner, and we’re proud to be a part of their expanded marketing efforts in NASCAR.” LaJoie said.

Furthermore, the former Spire Motorsports driver outlined how Atlanta Motor Speedway can be 'exhausting' and it will 'test' your abilities as a professional athlete.

“Atlanta is probably one of the most mentally and physically exhausting races because the track’s banked a lot, you’re pulling a lot of G’s in the middle of the corner, and it’s a chess match trying to position yourself in the right spot at the right time. The physical load on your body is one of the highest on the schedule, so it’s definitely a test of your mental and physical acuity.”

Corey LaJoie took the green flag from P12 in the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The #01 Ford driver showcased strong pace, even leading a few laps during the race. However, despite his efforts, he ultimately settled for a P22 finish at the checkered flag.

Corey LaJoie opens up on Daytona 500 gamble: "My kids' college funds rolled into one race"

Corey LaJoie reportedly took a significant risk to secure his spot in this year’s Daytona 500. With NASCAR being a financially driven sport, LaJoie, lacking a chartered seat, had to earn an open entry for the prestigious event. Ahead of NASCAR’s return, the six-time ARCA race winner reflected on his journey to making the grid at Daytona.

"Come back down here, front Rick [Ware] the money in January to make sure nobody else got the car because I know his car is one of the more desirable, one of the open cars to drive and be on the hook for a couple of weeks, not knowing what was going to happen there." Corey LaJoie said

"I was probably dumb enough to let my chips ride on the table and try to make this race on my own dime... It was all of my kids' college funds rolled into one race, right," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ambetter Health 400 will start at 3:00 PM Eastern time on February 23. Catch the action live on FOX.

