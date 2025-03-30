Corey LaJoie’s spouse captures adorable glimpse of son’s first time as a wedding attendee

Kelly LaJoie, Corey LaJoie's wife, has shared an adorable image of her son attending his first wedding.

Kelly and Corey LaJoie got hitched in 2019 and welcomed their first son, Levi in March 2020. Their second son, Jenson, was born in May 2022 and recently, they grew into a family of five with the birth of Pierce, born in 2024.

In an Instagram story, Kelly shared an image of Jenson looking sharp in a suit for his first wedding, marking the occasion with a caption :

"Excited for his wedding debut"

Corey LaJoie's son Jenson looks sharp for his wedding debut. Source : @Instagram/kellajoie

In a follow-up story, Kelly shared an image of Jenson cheesing with elder brother Levi, who was also dressed in a suit.

Jenson poses with elder brother Levi. Source : @Instagram/kellajoie

Kelly supports her husband's racing career on social media, alongside glimpses of their family life.

Corey LaJoie currently partakes in a limited schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No.1 Ford for Rick Ware Racing. Additionally, he will appear as an analyst for Prime Video's coverage of the series, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ending with the race at Pocono on June 22.

Corey LaJoie's family shows support on final race of 2025 season

Corey LaJoie's wife Kelly, shared a series of heartwarming images with her kids at the RWR driver's race in Atlanta. The Ambetter Health 400 saw the LaJoie family in full attendance, including their ten-month-old son, Pierce.

In the first slide of an Instagram carousel, Corey LaJoie posed with Kelly and their three kids in front of his No.51 Ford. The following slides captured more moments from the weekend, including a standout shot of baby Pierce rocking a pair of sunglasses in his stroller.

In keeping with the theme of the weekend, Kelly captioned the post :

"Atlanta"

During the 2024 season, LaJoie's team Spire Motorsports, agreed on a driver swap with Rick Ware Racing for the final eight races. This move saw Justin Haley take the wheels of Spire's No.7 Chevrolet, while LaJoie moved to RWR's No.51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

After four seasons with Spire Motorsports, LaJoie's future with the uncharted RWR remained in jeopardy. Nonetheless, on January 15, 2025, RWR announced Cody Ware for a full time season behind their No.51 Ford. Meanwhile, LaJoie managed to secure sponsorship to drive RWR's No.01 Ford at Daytona and Atlanta.

Corey LaJoie secured a 12th place start at Daytona after finishing sixth in Duel 2. However, a multi-car incident on the last lap dropped him from third down to 22nd, three spots above Cody Ware. His final race in Atlanta ended in a similar fashion, after getting involved in an accident on lap 149, resulting in a 38th place finish.

