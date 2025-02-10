Corey LaJoie slams NASCAR decision to allow Helio Castroneves a fixed spot in Daytona 500

Corey LaJoie, the NASCAR racing driver, recently showed disapproval of the provisional rule that allowed Helio Castroneves a spot at the Daytona 500 car field. In an interview with NASCAR on Fox, the 33-year-old made his feelings clear.

Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner, is preparing for his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Under the newly added Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), elite drivers like Castroneves will be guaranteed a spot in the race without qualifying through traditional means. The OEP can expand the field to 41 cars if the driver doesn't qualify naturally.

For the 2025 Daytona 500, nine open or non-chartered entries are vying for a limited number of spots in the race. They include Corey LaJoie (Rick Ware Racing's #01), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports' #40), JJ Yeley (NY Racing Team's #44), Martin Truex Jr. (TRICON Garage's #56), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports' #62), Chandler Smith (MBM Motorsports' #66), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports' #78), Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club's #84), Helio Castroneves (Trackhouse Racing's #91).

Trending

The Rick Ware Racing driver slammed NASCAR's decision to allow Helio Castroneves a fixed spot in the Daytona 500 while Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. will be battling in qualifying races. He spoke to NASCAR on Fox:

"I don't like it, but it doesn't matter. I mean, I think having Helio part of the Daytona 500 is a huge draw. He's a world-renowned race car driver, but so is Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. Those guys are past champions, so I would almost like to see that rule adjusted. "

He continued:

"You know, if there is one spot, right, and there's a priority to who NASCAR feels like deserves a spot, but, you know, if it's past champions, be it MTJ or Jimmy Johnson, those guys show up, those guys have dedicated, they're hall-famers, so those guys should get at least a spot made for them as opposed, not as opposed, in addition to somebody that's coming for their first race."

Expand Tweet

Corey LaJoie hails from a family steeped in racing history—his father, Randy LaJoie, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, and his grandfather, a New England Auto Racing Hall of Famer. The 33-year-old started his career racing karts at a young age. He then honed his skills through several series, including the INEX Bandolero series, Legends cars, and the ARCA Menards Series East, before transitioning to NASCAR's national stage.

Corey LaJoie drops 3-word verdict on his new ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast teaser

Recently, Corey LaJoie expressed excitement about the new venture - Stacking Pennies Podcast in an Instagram post.

“Dreams to reality. #stackingpennies”

Screenshot via Instagram - @coreylajoie

The podcast is presented by Mobil 1 and promises entertaining and relatable hosts with strong chemistry. It will feature segments, interviews, and discussions covering recent races, pit road details, and the experiences of drivers and crew members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"