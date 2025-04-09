Corey LaJoie speaks out on breakthrough deal as RWR navigates a legal storm against LMC

Rick Ware Racing driver Corey Lajoie, who is competing part-time in the 2025 NCS season, recently spoke out on a renewed deal with his long-time sponsor Schluter-Systems. This deal comes during a difficult period for RWR as they are currently facing a legal battle with Legacy Motor Club.

When Spire Motorsports decided to part ways with Corey Lajoie in the second half of 2024, the 33-year-old driver moved to Rick Ware Racing for the last seven races of the season. Coming into 2025, RWR and Lajoie announced that they would run a partial campaign with the No. 1 Ford Mustang, as the team had leased its second charter to RFK Racing.

However, RWR's second charter is now under dispute after Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit against RWR. Last year, LMC, co-owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, began searching for a third charter to expand its operations in 2026. By March 2025, LMC and RWR had reportedly reached an agreement for RWR to sell one of its charters to LMC.

However, things started breaking down between the two teams when RWR allegedly attempted to withdraw from the deal. LMC claims that RWR, facing financial challenges in competing at the Cup Series level, decided to back out of the agreement. RWR and LMC are now battling it out to decide who will have ownership rights of RWR's second charter in 2026.

With a limited races on the calendar (RWR hasn't specified the number), it is important for RWR and Lajoie to maximize their financial gains. And signing Schluter-Systems as the primary sponsor for the No.1 car is a step in that direction. They will sponsor Lajoie in two races this season. The first will be the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on 13th April, and the second will be the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 28th June.

Corey Lajoie recently shared his excitement about continuing his partnership with Schluter Systems.

"Schluter-Systems continues to be an incredible partner,” Corey LaJoie shared (via Jayski). “They’ve been with me since 2017, and together we’ve built a really great program. They bring customers and employees to the racetrack each and every week. It’s impressive to see how much the program has grown over the years. It’s a partnership that’s evolved into a friendship. We’re in this journey together, and I can’t thank them enough for their support."

RWR is currently sharing its second charter with RFK Racing in 2025, but they could lose it to LMC because of the ongoing lawsuit.

Corey Lajoie could lose his ride amid legal battle between RWR and LMC

Earlier in April, Legacy Motor Club filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing. The conflict centers around a disagreement over the sale of RWR's second charter, which is currently fielding the No. 1 car driven by Corey Lajoie.

RWR has challenged the claims made by LMC. They have said that the lawsuit misrepresents the facts and unfairly damages their reputation. According to RWR, the original agreement was that the charter sale would happen in 2027. They claim that LMC changed the terms to implement the sale in 2026 on their own without communicating with them first.

It is important to note that if LMC wins the lawsuit against RWR, Lajoie will lose his spot on the team and will have to look for alternative options.

NASCAR charters have become extremely valuable in recent years, with some reaching as high as $40 million. However, the governing body itself has not said anything about the dispute between RWR and LMC.

