Corey LaJoie speaks out on racing in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Cars Tour 

Corey LaJoie, the Rick Ware Racing driver, weighed in on racing experience in the CARS Tour owned by NASCAR veterans Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick. He said that he found the experience to be great except for the drivers being inexperienced for the short track and said that the track might be too fast for some of the drivers competing in the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ad

The CARS Tour is a premier grassroots late model stock car series based in the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee. The series has seen a renaissance under the leadership of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his high-profile ownership group.

In early 2023, Earnhardt Jr. joined forces with fellow NASCAR legends, Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks to purchase the series from Jack McNelly. The series was founded in 2014 as a successor to the USAR Pro Cup Series, and since its inception has become a breeding ground for young talent. The series is known for running both late model stock cars and pro late models on the same night at the same venue.

Ad

Trending

Giving his honest take on Cas Tour after the recent race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Corey LaJoie told NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta:

"I mean just to come back here, Wilkesboro is pretty fun. God you get run over and it's like people don't know where their freaking fenders are at man. We ran more caution laps right now than we did green flag laps...We got it pretty good leading some laps got spun out on a restart fighting from behind...it's like a lot of these guys are darts without feathers a lot of them are excellent short track racers but a lot of them there's probably a little bit too fast of a racetrack for them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey LaJoie is a third-generation racer and finished 28 among 36 drivers on his debut in the Cars Tour race on Saturday. LaJoie is the son of two-time NASCAR Busch Series (now Xfinity) champion Randy LaJoie.

Corey’s racing journey began in go-karts and late models, where he quickly established himself as a promising talent, winning the 2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Most Popular Driver award and finishing second in points that year.

Ad

Corey LaJoie speaks his mind on full-time NASCAR return

Corey LaJoie, currently a part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, spoke candidly about his future in stock car racing during an interview with FrontStretch Media ahead of his recent CARS Tour debut at North Wilkesboro.

LaJoie, who is driving the #12 car for KP Speed Motorsports in the CARS Tour, reflected on his transition from Spire Motorsports to Rick Ware Racing after the 2024 season and also said it would be 'great' to race full-time in the Cup Series again. He said:

Ad

"Hopefully we get this thing to turn in a 40-acre field. But you know, I’ve got connections on Sunday, but it’s got to be with the right group." [01:45 onwards]

"At the end of the day, whether you're late model racing or Cup racing, you got to be with the right group at the right time. Beyond that, man, you're just along for the ride. So you got to surround yourself with good people. And if those opportunities come up, great. If not, then I’ll just keep hanging out with my kiddos," Lajoie concluded.

Ad

Corey LaJoie kicked off the 2025 Cup season by qualifying 12th and finishing 22nd in the Daytona 500, and has since made three Cup starts this year, though he has yet to secure a top-ten finish

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.