Corey LaJoie takes up Daytona Double Duty with Truck Series appearance with Spire Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie will be taking on the challenge of running at the Daytona International Speedway twice later this month. Competing in a full-time Cup Series ride with Spire Motorsports, the 32-year-old recently announced his participation in the Truck Series race at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval as well.

Teaming up with Spire Motorsports' #7 crew in the nationwide series driving the #7 Chevrolet Silverado, LaJoie will be doubling up on his Daytona practice ahead of the famed Daytona 500 on Sunday. The #7 crew and truck will see different drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2024 season, with Corey LaJoie likely to take the lion's share of those entries.

Elaborating on his sponsors for the nationwide series race later this month, the Charlotte, North Carolina native told motorsport.com:

"We’ve been working with Bluegreen Vacations now for four years so it’s exciting to continue to grow that partnership. Bluegreen sponsors the Duals on Thursday night, so it’s important we do a good job for them because they have such a big presence during Speedweek at Daytona."

Brian Patte will be steering the #7 crew's ship around as the team visits the iconic venue on Friday (February 16), 2024. The Fresh from Florida 250 will see the green flag drop at 7:30 pm ET.

A look at Corey LaJoie's odds during 2024 Daytona 500

Despite never having won a NASCAR Cup Series race in his career yet, Corey LaJoie might be able to hit the jackpot at one of the sport's crown jewel events, as proven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Cindric in the past.

According to Hard Rock Bets, LaJoie's chances of winning the 500-mile-long event are towards the bottom of the table at +6000. However, Daytona has always been a track where raw speed and talent behind the wheel have to be accompanied by luck to an extent for a driver to see the checkered flag in P1.

It remains to be seen who will be taking a trip to victory lane at this year's event. The Daytona 500 goes live on Sunday (February 18), 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.