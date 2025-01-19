Corey LaJoie teases his 2025 plans with a wink amid uncertain NASCAR future

NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie has possibly hinted at his plans for the upcoming year by sharing a video that ended with a cryptic wink on his social media earlier today. The former Rick Ware Racing driver took to his Instagram to share a reel that shows him hanging up his podcast Stacking Pennies' themed helmet, and then sitting down to read some comments from his followers along with headlines talking about LaJoie's status update for the 2025 season.

LaJoie shared the video to his account, adding the caption:

"I love the internet. 😉 #stackingpennies"

Towards the end of the video, a few headlines pop up, including one that discusses rumors of the former Spire Motorsports driver taking up a spot in the broadcast booth for the upcoming season. Another headline is from an article that discusses LaJoie's replacement at RWR, Cody Ware, who will be driving the #51 for the team this year.

The video also shows Corey LaJoie sitting down to talk on his podcast, of which he has been the host since 2021. He began the podcast during his sixth year competing in the Cup Series and has covered all things NASCAR throughout the seasons, up until 2024.

LaJoie raced most of his 2024 season with Spire Motorsports, driving their #7 Spire Chevrolet for 29 race starts. Until Spire and RWR came to an agreement that saw a driver switch between the two teams. Justin Haley moved to Spire Motorsports after driving RWR's #51, and LaJoie came over to Rick Ware Racing for the last seven races of the season. Over the last year, the podcast host scored one Top 5 and three Top 10s all during his time with Spire Motorsports.

During Corey LaJoie's entire time in the Cup Series, since he debuted racing full-time in 2019, he has scored a total of four Top 5s and 11 Top 10s.

Corey LaJoie strikes gold at an antique store

The former #51 driver took to his Instagram earlier today to share some memorabilia he picked up at an antique store. Corey LaJoie shared his shopping haul from his trip to the store in his Instagram story, equating the items he purchased to precious goods.

The former Spire Motorsports driver added the caption:

"Found some GOLD BRICKS at the antique store."

Corey LaJoie's Instagram story (@coreylajoie)

Some of the items he purchased include a 1987 Daytona 500 NASCAR Winston Cup cap, a VHS copy of the Tom Cruis film Days of Thunder, a Dale Earnhardt Sr. collectible playing cards set, as well as an action figure of 'The Intimidator' at the Winners' Circle at Daytona along with a model of his #3 car.

