Corey LaJoie unveils his 2025 NASCAR plans with a mix of racing and broadcasting 

NASCAR veteran Corey LaJoie has finally revealed his plans for the upcoming 2025 Cup Series. Amid speculations about his uncertain future in NASCAR's premier division, the 33-year-old has announced a limited racing schedule and an analyst role in this year's resume.

After the unexpected news of LaJoie parting ways with Spire Motorsports last year, the future of the North Carolina native was in limbo throughout the off-season. However, with less than a month remaining for the iconic season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway, LaJoie has delivered his verdict on attempting to make the Daytona 500 race on February 16.

Corey LaJoie will pilot the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in alignment with his Stacking Pennies Performance brand. Moreover, RWR's Ford entry in the Daytona 500 will have the backing of DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change.

In a post on X, Rick Ware Racing's official handle wrote:

"@CoreyLaJoie has a LOT of news to share, and we’re proud to be a part of it. Limited #NASCAR Cup Series schedule with RWR Will drive No. 01 to align with Stacking Pennies @DuraMAXoil and @Take5_OilChange at #Daytona500 Analyst for @PrimeVideo’s Cup Series broadcasts"

Furthermore, LaJoie will join the Amazon Prime broadcasting team in five races from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to the Pocono Raceway event on June 22.

"Everything happened for a reason": Corey LaJoie makes his feelings known ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Corey LaJoie has been a part of NASCAR's premier division for over nine years. However, he hasn't managed to secure a win in over 270 starts in his Cup career.

As the veteran driver gears up for his 2025 season, he shared his thoughts on this new turn of opportunities that came his way.

"My entire racing life, since I was 7 years old, I’ve been blindly focused on being a competitive race-winning Cup Series driver," Corey LaJoie said via NASCAR. " I’ve worked and leveraged and did everything with that clear vision in mind. The way this past year went and the way my cards were dealt of not being in the right system at the right time, you can always Monday morning quarterback it because hindsight is always 20/20 as far as what you would change. But I think everything happened for a reason with the way my career had gone up to this point."

With this announcement, Corey LaJoie will be the ninth open entry and will join the likes of Helio Castroneves, Martin Truex Jr., and Justin Allgaier for a chance to qualify for the 'Great American Race'.

