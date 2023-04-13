“Could he be a good choice to replace Harvick?”: Chase Elliott stand-in earns plaudits as NASCAR fans demand full-time seat for Josh Berry

Fans have heaped praise on NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry for subbing in for the injured Chase Elliott over the past few weeks in the Cup Series. Some might have thought that being thrown into the deep end of the NASCAR pool without any prior notice would lead to Berry drowning. However, the 32-year-old has proven otherwise.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee native has been driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports. He replaced full-time driver Elliott, who broke his leg in a snowboarding accident post the Pala Casino 400 this season. Not having been behind the wheel of a Cup car since Michigan 2021, Berry managed to finish in P29 on his first attempt this year.

However, the JR Motorsports driver quickly turned things around as he started to find his feet in the highest echelon of the sport. Phoenix Raceway saw Berry claim his first top-10 finish, followed by a P2 at Richmond Raceway two weeks later. Berry also piloted Chase Elliott's #9 Chvey to a top-20 finish at the 2023 Ambetter Health 400.

Fans of the sport really started to gravitate towards the substitute driver during this period, with many of them speaking up on social media. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

"Could he be a good choice to replace (Kevin) Harvick?"

"If I were Tony Stewart I would be all over him"

Burt Cavanaugh @CavanaughBurt @AustinKonenski If I were Tony Stewart I would be all over him

"He did an amazing job and @JimmieJohnson needs to field a 3rd full time car next year. ..with @joshberry @LegacyMotorclub"

"He did a great job given no prior experience in that car. Also had some moments that with experience he may have netted a W…he will get a cup eventually I believe."

Matthew Anello @matt_smed @AustinKonenski He did a great job given no prior experience in that car. Also had some moments that with experience he may have netted a W…he will get a cup eventually I believe.

"He has a better finish than Austin Dillon has had all season"

Cool Breeze @ZakAttack245 @AustinKonenski He has a better finish than Austin Dillon has had all season

"He did solid I think whenever JRM decides to go up to cup he's the guy"

HJC @hjcarp29 @AustinKonenski He did solid I think whenever JRM decides to go up to cup he's the guy

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR at Martinsville Speedway

Chase Elliott, the full-time driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, has announced his return at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. After missing out on racing for the past few weeks due to his injury, Elliott reports having recovered well enough to compete in the car this Sunday.

The NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway goes live from the Ridgeway, Virginia track this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports.

