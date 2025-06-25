Counsel for non-party teams blasts NASCAR’s ‘madness’ in 23XI, FRM legal saga

23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and NASCAR went for a hearing on Tuesday amid their ongoing antitrust lawsuit. During the hearing, the governing body demanded over a decade's worth of financial and communication records of the Cup Series teams not involved in the lawsuit.

The legal battle between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and the sanctioning body began when the two teams refused to sign the new charter agreement in October 2024. Additionally, the teams sued the Stock Car Racing Association's chairman, Jim France. Following the lawsuit, the racing association refused to grant the teams charters and compete as full-time open teams in the Cup Series.

Fast forward to the Tuesday hearing, NASCAR demanded the remaining teams' annual top-line financial data, including total revenue, total costs, net profit, drivers' salaries, sponsorship details, and manufacturer contracts. Reflecting on the request, Adam Ross, representing the 11 non-party teams, highlighted that if the data becomes public, this could do serious damage to the team's business.

Trending

Reflecting on the governing body's demand to know drivers' salaries, Adam Ross stated (via SportingNews.com):

"That is madness. This is a screwed up relationship. Even though we’re supposed to be partners, now we’re potentially competing on the track and now everywhere else."

Adam Ross suggested the teams would anonymously submit per-car average financial data dating back to 2014. Also, the data would be reviewed by a neutral party before heading to NASCAR. However, the governing body rejected the idea. Following the fiasco, Judge Bell commented on the situation and stated:

"I am once again amazed at the effort going on to burn this house down over everyone's head but I’m a fire marshal and I'll be here in December if need be."

Also, the court hasn't decided whether the request is valid, and a ruling is expected to come by Wednesday. Furthermore, the case is set to go on trial by the end of this year, on December 1, 2025.

"It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good": Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts about the ongoing lawsuit between NASCAR and his co-owned team

In May 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin went on an interview, sharing his concerns about the risk he has been taking to maintain 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsport's stance amid the ongoing lawsuit with NASCAR.

Hamlin has been a full-time driver for his team since his debut, and the frequent visits to the courtroom make it hard for him to concentrate on his career and personal life. During the interview, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver stated:

"I’m risking a lot. Financially. I’m putting my reputation on the line. It’s all a risk, but it’s all for the better good." (via Sports Tak)

With 545 points to his name, Denny Hamlin ranks third on the Cup Series points table. Additionally, he has secured three wins, nine top-ten finishes, and eight top-five finishes with one pole position at the Pocono Raceway in 16 starts this season. Notably, he has led 487 laps with an average start of 11.063.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.