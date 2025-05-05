Courtney and Brittany Force share a sweet birthday photo with father and NHRA legend John Force

NHRA icon John Force recently celebrated his 76th birthday with his family, including daughters Brittany and Courtney Force, who led the celebrations. The latter shared a heartwarming photo of the Force family's three generations, wishing their father on social media.

Ad

The Force family has a deep-rooted legacy in NHRA drag racing. John Force is a 16-time Funny Car champion and remains one of the most decorated and recognizable figures in motorsports. His daughters, Ashley Force Hood, Brittany, and Courtney, also followed him, becoming prominent names in their own right. Brittany continues to compete at the highest level, while Courtney and Ashley have stepped away to focus on family life.

John turned 76 on May 4, and Brittany wished him on Instagram. Courtney reshared her sister's celebratory photo on her Instagram story, where he was flanked by his wife Laurie Force, daughters, grandchildren, and sons-in-law, captioned:

Ad

Trending

"Happy birthday, Dad! 💙"

Courtney Force (third from left) reshared sister Brittany's (far right) birthday image for their dad, John Force (center) - Source: @courtneyforce (via Instagram)

His team, John Force Racing(JFR), also shared an emotional birthday message for the NHRA icon on social media. His eldest daughter, Adria Hight, who is the CFO of JFR, was not a part of the celebrations.

Ad

Courtney, now retired from competitive driving, remains involved in NHRA through her family and husband, IndyCar driver Graham Rahal. Ashley, the elder of the three sisters, was also part of the family gathering. She is now an executive at JFR and remains actively involved behind the scenes, raising her two sons with her husband and JFR crew chief Daniel Hood.

NHRA funny car drivers Robert Hight (left), John Force (center), and Ashley Force Hood. Source: Imagn

Brittany, meanwhile, is the face of JFR's Top Fuel campaign and continues to fly the family flag in NHRA. Just last month, she made headlines after breaking the Top Fuel speed record, with a blistering 341.59 mph run at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. She'll be back on track for the Gerber Collision Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

Ad

John Force's family embraces "island time" after NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

John Force's birthday comes during a break in the NHRA calendar, allowing the family to gather for celebration and enjoy a tropical getaway. The entire Force family took a vacation one week ago, following the intense American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. They went to visit the beaches of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ad

Courtney Force shared multiple photos of her family's tropical escape and wrote:

"Family time on island time🌴.”

The images show the entire Force family gathered on the beach at sunset. Bobby Lyons, Brittany's longtime partner, was also pictured. The mid-season break offered the racing family some time to unwind together before the competition resumed next weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.