NHRA legend John Force's daughter Brittany shatters Top Fuel record at ZMax Dragway 

Brittany Force, daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion John Force, set a new record earlier today at the ZMax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Force was driving her HendrickCars.com Top Fuel dragster during the qualifying session for this weekend's 15th NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at the track, when her vehicle accelerated to achieve a top speed of 341.59 miles per hour, making her the first Top Fuel driver ever to break the 340 mph barrier.

Ad

The official NHRA X (formerly Twitter) account shared the moment the legend's daughter shattered the record, which was set by her in 2022 during the World Finals in Pomona where she achieved a top speed of 338.94 mph.

".@BrittanyForce makes history at @zMAXDragway! She throws down the FASTEST pass in Top Fuel history at 341.59 mph during Q2 of the @AmericanRebel99 #4WideNats!," NHRA wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking after her strong performance, John Force's second-youngest daughter, who is also the winner of the 2016 running of the 4-Wide event, was thrilled by her result and explained how the performance of the vehicle was a testament to her team.

“We’re off to a great start,” Brittany Force said. “In Q2, this HendrickCars.com dragster went 3.667 and 341.59 mph. I didn’t know until I was mid-interview (with the FOX TV crew) at the top end that we ran that kind of mile per hour and it’s just something really exciting for every single one of these guys on this HendrickCars.com team."

Ad

“They work so hard,” she said. “My crew chiefs, David Grubnic and John Collins, and every member of this crew, and for us to be able to accomplish that together and hold on to that, I hope we hold it for a long time. It’s pretty special,” she added. [via John Force Racing]

Ad

Despite her record-making performance, Force currently sits in a provisional third place for the event on Sunday with a time of 3.667 seconds, but she will get two more chances later today to improve her starting position.

Rick Hendrick reveals his fondness for John Force and his family

John Force (center) in attendance with daughter Courtney Force (left) and husband Graham Rahal during qualifying for the Ford Performance Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, November 1, 2024 - Source: Imagn

Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com, which is the primary sponsor for the three John Force Racing vehicles racing this weekend in North Carolina, expressed his enthusiasm for drag racing, as well as how much he loves the NHRA legend and his family, which includes Brittany Force, who is a two-time Top Fuel World Champion (2017 and 2022), as well as Ashley Force Hood and Courtney Force, who are also racers.

Ad

“I love drag racing,” he said. “It’s where I found a love for motorsports, going to the local dragstrip with my dad and competing in my ’31 Chevy. I’ve been a fan of John (Force) and his family for a long time, and it’s been a great collaboration. They’re terrific representatives for the HendrickCars.com brand.” [via John Force Racing]

The other members of the JFR team who are also competing this weekend under the Hendrick sponsorship are Austin Prock and Jack Beckman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Koyal Siddharth Koyal is an F1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with a background in Cinema & Media Studies. His academic journey, centered on crafting analytical essays and in-depth critiques, honed his writing skills and solidified his love for storytelling. Combining his expertise in writing with a lifelong passion for Formula 1, Siddharth brings insightful and engaging content to readers, blending analytical precision with a fan’s enthusiasm.



With four years of professional experience, Siddharth has worked in diverse roles, including as a Telephone Interviewer at York University and a Wholesale Trade Manager at Brands By Bravo. These experiences sharpened his skills in communication, research, and management, which he now leverages to craft compelling narratives about the world of motorsports.



Siddharth stays up-to-date on the latest developments in motorsports by following credible news sources, team press releases, and motorsport governing bodies. He also engages actively with the vibrant F1 community on platforms like Twitter, where drivers, teams, and fans drive dynamic conversations. A fan of Nico Hulkenberg, he draws inspiration from the driver's resilience and dependability, traits he seeks to emulate in his work.



Outside of writing, Siddharth is an avid film and TV enthusiast and enjoys playing video games. At Sportskeeda, he aims to be a trusted source for readers, delivering accurate and thought-provoking content about the ever-evolving world of motorsports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.