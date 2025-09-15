“Criminally low score”: Fans react as NASCAR supporters deliver their verdict on Bristol

NASCAR fans voiced their frustration over reporter Jeff Gluck's poll results on whether last weekend’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was good. Although 80.6% voted 'Yes,' many argued the percentage should have been higher.

Ad

The Bristol night race saw tire wear play a major role, pushing teams to experiment with different strategies that produced several dramatic moments over 500 laps. In the end, Christopher Bell captured the win to secure his spot in the Round of 12, with Brad Keselowski finishing second, followed by Zane Smith, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano.

On X, Jeff Gluck shared the poll results from the race, which showed that 80.6% of fans voted that it was a good race.

Ad

Trending

“Was Bristol a good race? 80.6% of you said Yes. [1] Ranks No. 9 of 18 Bristol concrete races. Spring race got 20.1% [2] Ranks No. 7 of 14 Christopher Bell wins (including exhibitions) [3] The other heavy tire wear race at Bristol (spring 2024) got 87.3%,” he wrote.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Was Bristol a good race? 80.6% of you said Yes. -- Ranks No. 9 of 18 Bristol concrete races. Spring race got 20.1% -- Ranks No. 7 of 14 Christopher Bell wins (including exhibitions) -- The other heavy tire wear race at Bristol (spring 2024) got 87.3%

Ad

In response, NASCAR fans weren't satisfied with the poll results, with one saying:

“Criminally low score.”

Johnny C @JohnnyCortel2 Criminally low score

Ad

“If you voted no, why?” another X user asked.

David @TherealDavid777 If you voted no, why?

Ad

“Way too low. What are we doing?” one fan asked.

Brian Bourgeon @BrianBourgeon WAAAAAAAAAY too low. What are we doing?

Ad

“Make up your minds, people. This race should’ve easily been a 90% plus,” a fan argued.

𝐸𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃🇵🇷🇫🇷 @DrSoup26 Make up your minds people. This race should’ve easily been a 90% plus.

Ad

Some NASCAR fans suggested that the “No” votes may have come from those unhappy about a Toyota with Joe Gibbs Racing taking the win. One of them wrote:

“If a Chevy or Ford won, this would be north of 88%. People's disdain for JGR and Toyota is why it was so low.”

RJ Marceau @RJ_Marceau If a Chevy or ford won this would be north of 88%. Peoples disdain for JGR and Toyota is why it was so low.

Ad

“People are just mad that a Toyota won and Chase Elliott ran out of talent,” another X user said.

J dub @jward053192 People are just mad that a Toyota won and Chase Elliott ran out of talent

Ad

In addition to the race product, the event saw four drivers eliminated from the playoffs, namely Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry. Advancing to the Round of 12 are Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick.

“I was hoping guys on old tires would push up”: Christopher Bell on tire wear at NASCAR's Bristol night race

Christopher Bell credited Bristol’s high tire wear as a key factor in his Saturday night victory. He anticipated that NASCAR drivers on older tires would slide up the track mid-corner, and when they did, he seized the opening to take the lead and secure the win.

Ad

With four laps remaining, Bell was running in fourth when Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith in the front row on the restart pushed up off turn two. He squeezed his #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the bottom to put himself at the front of the field.

In a post-race interview, the 30-year-old Oklahoma native said (via NASCAR):

“All night long, I don’t know, old tires just really, really pushed up in the middle of the corners so I was hoping that those guys on old tires would push up and they did. I was able to get by or get underneath (Alex) Bowman. It wasn’t pretty there at the end, but we got her done.”

Next on the calendar is the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It will mark the start of the NASCAR Cup Series' Round of 12 playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.