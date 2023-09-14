Crowd gives standing ovation to Martin Truex Jr.’s ex-girlfriend Sherry Pollex during his annual cancer charity event

2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #19 Toyota Camry TRD fielded by Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr. has always been an advocate for cancer awareness in the sport. The Mayetta, New Jersey native is the founder and president of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, an initiative he founded with his former girlfriend Sherry Pollex against the battle for cancer.

Despite having split from Pollex in January this year, the former couple keep working towards their goal of fighting cancer as Pollex also serves as the foundation's vice president. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer while she was dating the Cup Series driver, Sherry Pollex is also a big advocate for the fight against cancer.

The foundation formed by the couple aims to fight childhood as well as ovarian cancer, one of the most prevalent forms of disease in the United States. The MTJ Foundation is also known for tying the world of NASCAR to their cause with an annual fundraising event that sees prominent drivers from the sport take to stage and walk with the patients.

Known as the Catwalk for a Cause event, the crowd at this year's event gave Sherry Pollex a standing ovation. Pollex could not attend the event due to personal commitments and her own battles with cancer.

Martin Truex Jr. honored cancer heroes last weekend at Kansas Speedway

With his appearance in the second race of NASCAR's Round of 16 in the postseason playoffs, Martin Truex Jr. managed to pay tribute to his cancer heroes during the race. The #19 Toyota Camry driver sported a cancer survivor's name on his car, as did several other drivers as an initiative for his cancer foundation.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver elaborated on the gesture in a pre-race interview with NBC Sports and said:

"It's a great cause obviously and really thankful and honored to be a part of that and everything the NASCAR foundation does and the girls at our foundation do. This came together a few years ago and everybody in the garage has been so supportive."

The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation as well as Advent Health and the NASCAR Foundation joined forces at Kansas Speedway to commemorate cancer heroes for the third consecutive year.

Not having the best of outings on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, Truex Jr. would be eager to get back on track as he mounts a championship charge this year.