Cyber heist hits NASCAR: Hackers demand $4,000,000 in ransomware attack

By Karan Yadav
Published Jul 26, 2025 02:12 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR got cyber attacked ahead of Indianapolis race - Source: Getty

NASCAR has confirmed a cyberattack from the Medusa Ransomware group, with the latter demanding $4,000,000 for the sensitive data. According to the report shared by Hackread.com, the hacking group claimed to have breached the stock car racing association's system in April 2025.

Medusa Ransomware has been operating and targeting high-profile groups since 2021. The governing body is not the first time the hacking group has leaked sensitive information for not receiving the desired ransom. Earlier in 2023, Medusa attacked Minneapolis Public Schools and dumped sensitive data of the students and staff after not receiving a $1 million ransom. During their active years, they have gone after multiple hospitals, city governments, and telecommunications services.

According to the notification filed with the Maine Attorney General's office, the cyberattack took place on March 31, 2025, but was discovered on June 24, 2025. Notably, even after Hackread.com's heads-up on April 8, 2025, about the attack, NASCAR took no steps in that direction.

Trending

However, the governing body hasn't disclosed the number of individuals affected but confirmed that the stolen data includes names and social security numbers. A preliminary review of the leaked documents pointed out that the files contain detailed maps of the raceway ground, staff email addresses, names, and job titles.

This was not the first time NASCAR was involved in a ransomware incident. Nearly a decade ago, in July 2016, a prominent team was attacked, and the crew chief's computer was infected with TeslaCrypt, making the demanding payments in bitcoins.

List of 2025 Pennzoil 250 entries for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers shared by Bob Pockrass, ready to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Logan Bearden
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Kyle Larson
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Katherine Legge
  23. #35 - TBA
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Mason Massey
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

The million-dollar prize-paying race, the Pennzoil 250, will be held on July 26, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the 250-mile race live at 4:30 pm ET.

