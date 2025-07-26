Cyber heist hits NASCAR: Hackers demand $4,000,000 in ransomware attack

NASCAR has confirmed a cyberattack from the Medusa Ransomware group, with the latter demanding $4,000,000 for the sensitive data. According to the report shared by Hackread.com, the hacking group claimed to have breached the stock car racing association's system in April 2025.

Medusa Ransomware has been operating and targeting high-profile groups since 2021. The governing body is not the first time the hacking group has leaked sensitive information for not receiving the desired ransom. Earlier in 2023, Medusa attacked Minneapolis Public Schools and dumped sensitive data of the students and staff after not receiving a $1 million ransom. During their active years, they have gone after multiple hospitals, city governments, and telecommunications services.

According to the notification filed with the Maine Attorney General's office, the cyberattack took place on March 31, 2025, but was discovered on June 24, 2025. Notably, even after Hackread.com's heads-up on April 8, 2025, about the attack, NASCAR took no steps in that direction.

However, the governing body hasn't disclosed the number of individuals affected but confirmed that the stolen data includes names and social security numbers. A preliminary review of the leaked documents pointed out that the files contain detailed maps of the raceway ground, staff email addresses, names, and job titles.

This was not the first time NASCAR was involved in a ransomware incident. Nearly a decade ago, in July 2016, a prominent team was attacked, and the crew chief's computer was infected with TeslaCrypt, making the demanding payments in bitcoins.

List of 2025 Pennzoil 250 entries for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers shared by Bob Pockrass, ready to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Logan Bearden #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

The million-dollar prize-paying race, the Pennzoil 250, will be held on July 26, 2025, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. CW and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the 250-mile race live at 4:30 pm ET.

