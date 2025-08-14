“Dad worked hard for what he had”: Dale Sr.’s eldest son makes an emotional plea against Teresa Earnhardt’s data centre project

Teresa Earnhardt’s proposed data center project is facing opposition from her stepson, Kerry Earnhardt, the oldest son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. In a post on X, Kerry shared a link to a YouTube video outlining why the project should not be built in a residential area.

The former NASCAR driver also mentioned that his father specifically used this land for hunting. His caption read,

“Dad worked hard for what he had & our family has benefited from his sacrifices. Emotions run deep! I appreciate the media requests, but I want clarity on why data centers don’t belong in residential areas, especially on Dad’s old hunting ground!”

In the attached video, Kerry explained that residents only learned of the plan this year after a rezoning sign appeared nearby. Two years earlier, land on Patterson Farm Road was annexed into town with watershed rights tied to Coddle Creek Reservoir. Last year, a rezoning request shifted the land from agricultural/residential/rural to industrial. It was later changed to 'flex industrial', allowing multiple uses.

The land—400 acres owned by Earnhardt Farms—was initially presented by Bowman Development with few details. After the Morrisville Planning Board voted with an 8–0 majority to deny the rezoning, the new developer Tract took over, revealing plans for a data center. The project scope expanded to more than 1,000 acres.

Planned infrastructure included five buildings, 500,000 gallons of daily water use, 350 megawatts of power, and 120 diesel generators. Chillers would run continuously, producing noise, and light pollution plans were inconsistent. The nearest home is less than 50 feet away.

Kerry warned of risks to the watershed, wells, and soil, possible property condemnation, and damage to the area’s rural character. He recalled his father’s conservation values and family hunting traditions, stressing that the project was against what Dale Earnhardt Sr. stood for.

He also criticized the annexation process, noting residents cannot vote for the officials making decisions. He urged people to follow rezoning actions closely, pointing out that Tract has never completed a project and the build-out could take more than a decade.

Mayor rejects $30 billion Teresa Earnhardt project over buyer uncertainty

Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney blocked a $30 billion data center proposal from Teresa Earnhardt and developer Tract, citing the lack of a confirmed end-user. Potential operators such as Apple, Google, and Meta were rumored but unverified.

Carney told the Charlotte Observer that this was the main concern. Regarding Teresa Earnhardt's project, he said,

“Even if we really liked the development crew, they’re really not the person we’re going to be married to for the next two or three decades.”

He explained that Tract’s model was to build first and find a buyer later, a method common in the industry but risky for the town. Teresa Earnhardt, a former NASCAR team owner, planned to rezone 400 acres for the facility. Given that she would not operate the data center herself, officials wanted certainty on who would run it. Without any confirmation, Carney declined to advance the project.

