Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits his ‘jealousy’ of being left out of his wife Amy’s viral Instagram trend

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently aired the second episode of their new podcast series "Bless Your Hardt." In the episode, he admitted his "jealousy" after getting left out of his wife's viral Instagram trend during the rain delay at the Daytona 500.

Amy used to work as an interior designer and met Earnhardt Jr. when he hired her to work on one of his properties in North Carolina in 2009. The duo dated and exchanged vows on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington. The couple has been married for over eight years and share two kids: Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

In the latest episode, Amy revealed during the Daytona 500 held on February 16, 2025, that she found the perfect way to optimize the time during rain delays. She took pictures of drivers' "rear end" for her "30 to 50-year-old women" followers and shared them on her Instagram story creating a guessing game for them.

Amy mentioned that it was funny and had a lot of interactions in the comments. She then asked her husband:

"You got a little jealous?" [16:09]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied:

"Yeah, of course, I didn't see my picture."

The new podcast series reflects on the Earnhardt family matters and gives Junior a platform to share his love for video games.

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron clinched his second title at "The Great American Race" and Earnhardt Jr. team's driver Justin Allgaier finished ninth in the event.

"We can go for a week without talking": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy revealed their solution after a conflict

During the first episode of the same podcast series, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy opened up about Junior's habit of confirmation during a disagreement. The first episode was aired on February 7, 2025, on Dirty Mo Media's YouTube channel.

During the conversation on the podcast, Earnhardt Jr. revealed that he was concerned about getting into a conflict with his wife before recording the episode. He added:

"There's some concern from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something, but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show." [04:51]

On the other hand, Amy claimed the couple might need to "hash it out" their quarrel for the show. She also revealed that they can ignore each other for days and said:

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house." [05:20]

The couple mentioned that they found a new way of dealing with conflicts, much better than raising voices at each other and creating drama.

