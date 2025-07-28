Dale Earnhardt Jr. advises Bubba Wallace to "soak it all in" after iconic Brickyard 400 triumph

Dale Earnhardt Jr. urged Bubba Wallace to 'enjoy every second' of his Brickyard 400 win. The Cup Series veteran, drawing from his own experience, expressed how Wallace can 'let the pressure roll off' since he secured his playoff spot.After weeks of treading along the playoff bubble, Wallace snapped his 100-race winless drought at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With 23XI Racing's charter status in jeopardy, the win was all the more meaningful for Wallace.As Wallace joined TNT's post-race segment, Earnhardt Jr. drew his attention to the moment at hand.&quot;I want to give you a piece of advice....Enjoy every second of this. The rest of this, all the media you’re going to do after this moment, all the other moments you’re going to have with your family and friends, your team, whatever party you may have tonight. Enjoy it. Soak it all in. You never do this again for the first time,&quot; he said, via On3.com.&quot;And you also have, you’re locked into the playoffs and you can let all of that pressure roll off your back. I know what that’s like. Great feeling not having that pressure on you going into the next handful of races,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.Bubba Wallace entered the fray second in qualifying. He cycled to the lead after the final green flag pit stops, and essentially held his position till the race end. He braved a pair of overtime restarts with Kyle Larson breathing down his neck. Nonetheless, Wallace's inside lane advantage proved too powerful for Larson.Dale Earnhardt Jr. praises sister after 100th JRM winDale Earnhardt Jr. had glowing praise for his sister and JR Motorsports co-owner, Kelley Earnhardt, after Connor Zilisch secured JRM's 100th Xfinity Series win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He shared an adorable childhood photo with his big sister and wrote:&quot;Congrats for being the incredible business mind that she is. A great sister too. Built a really great race team that has provided opportunity and success to many.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been the voice of JRM, but the outfit has been largely run by Kelley. Under her leadership, the team has launched multiple title winners like Chase Elliott, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and the reigning champion, Justin Allgaier.Notably, Allgaier was poised to win the Penzoil 250 before an incident with Kyle Larson took him out of contention, thereby opening the door for Zilisch to take the lead. The 18-year-old prodigy battled Sam Mayer during the final laps and pulled away with a 0.339-second margin to cross the checkered flag, making it his third consecutive win this season.In total, JRM has logged 12 wins across 21 races this season. Apart from Zilisch and Allgaier, Brandon Jones and other part-time drivers like Daniel Suarez, Shane van Gisbergen, and Kyle Larson have each won a race with the team.