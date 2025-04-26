Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy share their ultimate ghost stories

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, recently shared ghost stories in the latest episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast. The couple had both experienced a different kind of encounter, with the former NASCAR driver swearing he'd seen a ghost.

The Bless Your 'Hardt podcast is a new show on Dirty Mo Media where the couple talks about their personal lives and family. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy met in 2009 when the latter worked on Dale Jr.'s Kannapolis home. Seven years later, the couple got married, ahead of the driver's final NASCAR season.

Speaking about their ghost stories, Amy Earnhardt went first and said she got spooked after hearing someone cutting on the chopping board in the kitchen.

"There was this one night. I was playing Super Mario Brothers... we were 10... 11. There's nobody else awake, and we kept hearing this chop," Amy shared.

"We eventually got brave enough to go in there, and the cutting board and the knife [were] sitting out. But there was no food around. We got scared to death. We never stayed up playing video games ever again after that."

While Amy only heard something scary, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he saw a young girl wearing an old dress.

"I was at my house, when I lived across the street from DEI. I had built that club from downstairs that you saw on MTV Cribs. I went down there, sat down, and was just the light of the TV was all in the room," the 26-time Cup race winner said.

"I look over my right shoulder. I swear that I saw a girl... late teens, early 20s in a white dress like 1800s... standing pillar still... I freaked out."

The ghost story segment is part of the latest episode released on April 25. The couple also shared their thoughts on bizarre dreams, and Earnhardt Jr. told a story about flipping his father's truck.

Prime Video released new teaser of the life of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father

Speaking of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s father, Prime Video recently dropped a two-minute teaser for a new docuseries about The Intimidator. Titled 'Earnhardt,' the teaser showed glimpses of Dale Sr.'s archival footage and glory moments.

Amazon's streaming gave an early look at the new docuseries via their X account.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for over two decades. He notably won seven championships, tying with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson on the all-time list. He also had 76 career victories, which is the eighth most behind Johnson and Cale Yarborough's 83 wins.

His racing career was cut short following a last-lap accident in the 2001 Daytona 500. He made contact with Ken Schrader and Sterling Marlin before hitting the wall, which proved to be fatal. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. last drove the #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

The first two episodes of the four-part docuseries will be released on May 22, ahead of NASCAR's longest race on the calendar, the Coca-Cola 600. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the show alongside his JR Motorsports co-owner and sister, Kelley-Earnhardt Miller.

