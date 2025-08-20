  • NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski and others among potential suitors for NASCAR charters - Reports

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 20, 2025 21:27 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks out from his pit box Saturday, July 26, 2025, during the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reports have come out that Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing, and Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club will potentially seize the opportunity to gain a charter. Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports is looking to downsize its team.

The NASCAR charter system, established in 2016, ensures teams qualify for every race and get a share of the prize money. This provides teams with business stability and increased value by maintaining their race spots and cash flow consistency. Right now, 36 charters are in use, with a max of four per team. Teams are allowed to participate in the races with no need for qualifiers, which is a clear advantage over non-charter "open" teams.

The Daily DownFords reported on X:

"NASCAR Charter Update: If charters were to hit the market, several major teams are expected to make a move: • Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing: Likely to secure a charter for Ryan Preece, whose current charter is leased from Rick Ware Racing. • Legacy Motor Club: Would put Jesse Love in a full-time Cup ride immediately if a charter is acquired. • JR Motorsports: Quietly working on future Cup Series plans (though I’m not allowed to say anything more about their intentions or lineups). • Front Row Motorsports is expected to downsize to two teams. • 23XI Racing plans to remain a three-car operation.• Andretti Global, Dodge, Ram, and Action Express Racing are all considered potential bidders."
As per the report, Brad Keselowski's team, Roush Fenway Keselowski, is weighing up how they can secure a charter for Ryan Preece, while Earnhardt Jr's side, JRM, is working on their future Cup Series plans. Further, major organizations like Andretti Global, Dodge, and Ram have been identified as potential bidders in the charter market.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings clear on NASCAR’s potential plan for Cup drivers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed his thoughts on NASCAR's potential plan to increase Cup series drivers' participation in lower-tier national series, such as Xfinity and Truck. Currently, experienced Cup drivers are limited to five races per season in these series, but NASCAR may allow them to race more frequently, possibly up to ten.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recognized that having Cup drivers in these races attracts more fans and raises the profile of the events, but he also highlighted a downside: full-time regulars in the lower series face tougher competition when Cup drivers, often with more resources and experience, dominate the field, making it harder for regulars to contend and win races.

"I didn't like when they could race for the championship. Right now it's five is the limit and so I would be fine if they went to 10. Fans will say I want to see the cup guys in those races. Fans are going to tune in more if more Cup guys are in those races...and I get that," he said on an episode of his podcast 'Dale Jr Download' [1:02:57 onwards].

As a team owner in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared firsthand insights, praising the value Cup drivers bring to his cars by winning races and delivering strong performances

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
