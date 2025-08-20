Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski and others among potential suitors for NASCAR charters - Reports

Reports have come out that Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing, and Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club will potentially seize the opportunity to gain a charter. Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports is looking to downsize its team.The NASCAR charter system, established in 2016, ensures teams qualify for every race and get a share of the prize money. This provides teams with business stability and increased value by maintaining their race spots and cash flow consistency. Right now, 36 charters are in use, with a max of four per team. Teams are allowed to participate in the races with no need for qualifiers, which is a clear advantage over non-charter &quot;open&quot; teams.The Daily DownFords reported on X:&quot;NASCAR Charter Update: If charters were to hit the market, several major teams are expected to make a move: • Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing: Likely to secure a charter for Ryan Preece, whose current charter is leased from Rick Ware Racing. • Legacy Motor Club: Would put Jesse Love in a full-time Cup ride immediately if a charter is acquired. • JR Motorsports: Quietly working on future Cup Series plans (though I’m not allowed to say anything more about their intentions or lineups). • Front Row Motorsports is expected to downsize to two teams. • 23XI Racing plans to remain a three-car operation.• Andretti Global, Dodge, Ram, and Action Express Racing are all considered potential bidders.&quot;As per the report, Brad Keselowski's team, Roush Fenway Keselowski, is weighing up how they can secure a charter for Ryan Preece, while Earnhardt Jr's side, JRM, is working on their future Cup Series plans. Further, major organizations like Andretti Global, Dodge, and Ram have been identified as potential bidders in the charter market.Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his feelings clear on NASCAR’s potential plan for Cup driversDale Earnhardt Jr. recently expressed his thoughts on NASCAR's potential plan to increase Cup series drivers' participation in lower-tier national series, such as Xfinity and Truck. Currently, experienced Cup drivers are limited to five races per season in these series, but NASCAR may allow them to race more frequently, possibly up to ten.Dale Earnhardt Jr. recognized that having Cup drivers in these races attracts more fans and raises the profile of the events, but he also highlighted a downside: full-time regulars in the lower series face tougher competition when Cup drivers, often with more resources and experience, dominate the field, making it harder for regulars to contend and win races.&quot;I didn't like when they could race for the championship. Right now it's five is the limit and so I would be fine if they went to 10. Fans will say I want to see the cup guys in those races. Fans are going to tune in more if more Cup guys are in those races...and I get that,&quot; he said on an episode of his podcast 'Dale Jr Download' [1:02:57 onwards].As a team owner in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared firsthand insights, praising the value Cup drivers bring to his cars by winning races and delivering strong performances