“I didn’t like when they could race for the championship”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes feelings clear on NASCAR’s potential plan for Cup drivers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has delivered a verdict on NASCAR's supposed plan to expand Cup drivers' participation in the Xfinity and Truck Series. He acknowledged the value Cup drivers bring to the grid but highlighted how their presence makes it 'harder' for full-time regulars to contend.NASCAR is reportedly considering a rule change to allow an extended schedule for Cup drivers in the lower-tier national series. The current regulations allow a Cup driver with more than three years of experience a maximum of five races per season in the Truck or Xfinity Series.The move could be aimed at garnering more attention to the sport, while it also helps spot young talent when they're able to beat experienced Cup drivers. On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt discussed the issue and shared his gripes.&quot;I didn't like when they could race for the championship. Right now it's five is the limit and so I would be fine if they went to 10. Fans will say I want to see the cup guys in those races. Fans are going to tune in more if more Cup guys are in those races...and I get that,&quot; he said. [1:02:57 onwards]&quot;As a car owner, there's a there's a perfect balance where, yes, I want Cup guys in my cars because, man, you know, they go win some races, right? I love that, but if I'm in a situation where I'm a regular and I don't have a cup guy in my car, if I owned a team that doesn't have cup resources, doesn't have cup drivers, my chance to win, my chance to even run in the top 10 got harder,&quot; he added.As a team owner in the Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen good success this year with Cup drivers racing under JR Motorsports. Daniel Suarez began the win tally by taking the checkered flag at Mexico City, and Shane van Gisbergen grabbed another win at Chicago and a runner-up placing at Sonoma Raceway.Ross Chastain has also made five starts with the team and made it into the top 10 in four of them, with his best result being fourth in Darlington.Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to NASCAR potentially moving to Dover for the All-Star raceDale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared his reaction to Dover Motor Speedway potentially replacing North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck reported on the news as the 2026 Cup Series calendar is set to release by this month.&quot;Here’s one I didn’t see coming: @Jordan_Bianchi reports NASCAR is considering moving the All-Star Race to…Dover?,&quot; Gluck wrote.Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared the post with the following caption:&quot;Jeff buried the lead&quot;On the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt went over the whole ordeal and agreed with Denny Hamlin's take on the issue, noting how a track like Dover doesn't suit the short-segmented-sprint style format of an All-Star race.