Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops 4-word reaction to NASCAR reportedly moving to Dover for the All-Star Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded bluntly to speculation that Dover could replace North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star race. Notably, the veteran driver was a longtime advocate of NWS' return to the Cup Series calendar and was instrumental in the track's repavement and restoration of its facilities.Dover is a peculiar choice for an All-Star race, as the event typically happens at night and the track lacks any lighting. Moreover, the Next Gen package has excellent defence capabilities, making passing difficult at a one-mile track like Dover.Moreover, frontrunners can use their rear-view camera to aero-block following cars and disrupt their racing lines. Coupling that with a track like Dover, under fresh rubber and early in the run, the race essentially becomes a high-speed single-lane conveyor belt. This was evident in this year's Dover race when Chase Elliott led a dominant 238 laps from pole.NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck shared news of the latest development on his X handle, writing:&quot;Here’s one I didn’t see coming: @Jordan_Bianchi reports NASCAR is considering moving the All-Star Race to…Dover?&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. responded to the update and said:&quot;Jeff buried the lead&quot;However, the news may not spell the end for NWS, as the track may also get a point-race. The 0.625-mile oval returned in 2023 after being out of commission for 27 years. Earnhardt's co-owned CARS Tour Series also held its first nationally televised race at the track this year. MeanwhileDale Earnhardt Jr. warns against trying new tricks at North Wilkesboro's first points raceAfter the All-Star race concluded this year at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed a potential points race at the short track. However, Earnhardt had this to say when asked if NASCAR could play out a 400-lap event without any stage cautions [26;16 onwards]:Honestly, man, I hate to risk that not working for your first points race at Wilkesboro.&quot;&quot;I just think that if you're going to take a Cup race to Wilkesboro that you don't take any risks or chances. Let the race kind of go and be with the protocols we have in place in terms of stage caution and so forth just to make sure you don't screw up the very first points race back...Wilkesboro tried for three decades to get back. It's back, let's not take any unnecessary risks with it,&quot; Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.However, this year's All-Star race did witness a controversial twist with the introduction of the promoter's caution. The new rule allowed the event promoter to bring out a caution at their own discretion, allowing the field to bunch up and boost the on-track action.This resulted in a late caution: Joey Logano lost his lead to Christopher Bell and missed out on the $1 million payout.