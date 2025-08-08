Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks down how limiting Cup drivers in Xfinity has improved the National Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently weighed in on a fundamental policy change in NASCAR that limits the participation of veteran Cup Series drivers in the Xfinity Series. In a tweet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained how the restrictions have created better results for regular teams like his and provided greater value to sponsors.
Dale Jr. shared the post on X. Referring to the rule, he wrote in his tweet,
I'm not saying the current situation is perfect, but it's better.”
Previously, top-tier Cup Series drivers often entered Xfinity and Truck Series races, making it harder for full-time drivers in those divisions to win races or gain exposure. According to Dale Earnhardt Jr., limiting Cup driver entries has led to better results for teams like JR Motorsports and also improved sponsor satisfaction.
NASCAR began enforcing race-entry restrictions for Cup Series veterans in recent years to promote development in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Under the current policy, drivers with more than three years of full-time Cup Series experience are allowed to race in only five Xfinity and five Truck Series events per season. They are also barred from racing in the final eight races of either series, which includes the regular season finale and the playoffs.
This policy was created to ensure that younger or less-experienced drivers have the opportunity to shine without being overshadowed by Cup stars. FOX Sports reports that this system is specifically designed to help up-and-coming drivers build their reputations and gain valuable experience.
Since the implementation of these limits, teams have seen a notable uptick in wins. More importantly, these wins are now being taken by full-time Xfinity Series drivers, precisely the kind of outcome NASCAR hoped for.
Commercial shoot reminded Dale Earnhardt Jr. of his racing stardom
In another recent update, Dale Jr. spoke about his time filming a commercial alongside sports legends John Daly and Mike Tyson. On an episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast with his wife Amy, he recalled going to Florida for the shoot. While Daly and Tyson were scheduled on different days, Earnhardt still found the project exciting.
“It was pretty neat,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “I hadn’t been on a big shoot like that in a long time. I used to do stuff like that all the time with Bud and AMP and Mountain Dew, these big huge shoots in LA and all over the place.”
He described the setting as a staged pool party with over 50 extras. The experience brought back memories of his peak NASCAR years and reminded him of what it felt like to be in the spotlight. His wife Amy added that the shoot seemed to have lifted his mood for the day.
