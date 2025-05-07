Dale Earnhardt Jr. confesses his 'one regret' from Max Verstappen meeting at Miami GP

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his interaction with F1 champion Max Verstappen during the Miami GP. The NASCAR Hall of Famer was in attendance for the weekend through Red Bull hospitality alongside his wife Amy.

Ad

During the recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt Jr. opened up about his conversation with the 4x F1 champion and what he regretted. Junior also talked about how he viewed Formula 1 compared to other forms of motorsport.

Speaking about his experience, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that he had 'a lot of fun' with Red Bull hospitality. He deemed it as 'first class' and 'out of this world.'

"At the Red Bull Hospitality, I got to meet Max. So, Max, um, I have one regret from that. So I was excited to meet Max, right? This dude, I didn't know it, but I saw about a year or two ago, that he followed me on Twitter, and I'm like, 'Oh, cool.'

Ad

Trending

"The F1 champion of all, you know, the guy that's just kicking everyone's as* right now,' follows me on Twitter. That's pretty damn badass. I've never had any interaction with the dude," Junior described.

Ad

Dale Jr. claimed that Max Verstappen was 'one of the greats' in the sport, depending on one's place in the fan base of the F1 world. He admitted that while he's never raced with Verstappen, he admired how the Red Bull driver was inside a racecar and how he put on a show.

Further speaking about his interaction with Verstappen, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said:

"So, I got to say hey to him, but what we talked about was the weather. I was like, 'Man, it might rain today, how do you feel about the the wet?' And he's like, 'I've been running in the rain all my life, even when I was a little kid just playing in the yard or around my streets, you know, as a as a kid on carts and stuff.' He's like, 'I'm all good. If it rains, it rains.' And I was like, 'All right.'"

Ad

This was something Dale Earnhardt Jr. realized in retrospect was a missed opportunity for a conversation with Verstappen. He claimed that he had a conversation 'on something frivolous' and something the Dutchman was 'obviously amazing at.'

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comments on his view of Formula 1

On the Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also spoke about what he thought of the race at Miami. The race was won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who has emerged as a genuine title contender for the 2025 season after years of dominance by Max Verstappen.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that he was 'entertained' by the race for the lead, as he commented that Max Verstappen, despite not having the fastest car, made it difficult for the McLarens. He further shared his thoughts on Formula 1 as he said:

"F1 to me is at the top of the motorsports world. It's global. It's beyond global. There's aliens out there watching F1. I have huge respect for all of those guys. Now, NASCAR to me is the greatest thing in the world, but I do feel like that if you get to F1, you must be one great race car driver. You've won a lot to get there."

Earnhardt Jr. added that in his mind, drivers like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna are 'gods.' He mentioned that he held a lot of respect for Max Verstappen, because of which having a chance to interact with him was 'really cool.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.