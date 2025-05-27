Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers 5-word response to veteran NASCAR spotter’s “Kill the ROVAL” demand after 2025 Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin shared his opinion on social media about the Roval race held in Charlotte. In response, Dale Earnhardt Jr. commented with his perspective on Griffin's demands. This came after the thriller Coca-Cola 600 race last weekend. The race was won by Ross Chastain, who took the lead in the latter stages. The circuit will host the Bank of America Roval 400 race later this year on October 5.

Both Brett Griffin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. cited their dissatisfaction with the Roval race on the NASCAR calendar.

"KILL THE ROVAL," Brett Griffin wrote via X

"For a while at least," Dale Earnhardt Jr. replied to Griffin via X

The Roval race has received mixed reviews from the fans and people involved in the NASCAR fraternity. Both Brett Griffin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. also expressed their demands for the removal of the race from the NASCAR calendar. The Bank of America 400 has failed to gain the same love from the fans that the Coca-Cola 600 receives.

The Roval race at Charlotte includes almost the entire oval track used for the Coca-Cola 600 and takes an extended trip through the infield course in its lap layout. The 2.32-mile lap of the Roval consists of 17 turns that combine the high banks of the traditional oval and the infield road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race was won by Kyle Larson last year after starting from sixth on the grid. The driver led 62 laps, finishing ahead of Christopher Bell.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reignited the NASCAR vs Formula 1 debate

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seen attending the Miami Grand Prix on the F1 calendar. The veteran driver shared some bold statements after his experience at Miami that sparked debates among fans from both sides.

"If F1 raced on ovals, I could have won an F1 race. I grew up racing on ovals. The way you drive an oval versus the way you drive a road course is so different. F1 drivers could come into NASCAR and be competitive, but mainly on the road course." Earnhardt Jr. said, via Hard Rock Bet.

Earnhardt Jr. also showed his appreciation for F1 after attending the race in Miami. He also showed his admiration for the four-time F1 world champion, Max Verstappen.

"I was a bit surprised by how entertained I was by the F1 product, especially when Max Verstappen was trying to defend." Earnhardt Jr. added.

Despite being a NASCAR fanboy, Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that F1 gave the NASCAR veteran more entertainment and excitement than he had expected going into the weekend. The fans from both sports were engaged in debates earlier when Kyle Larson compared himself to Max Verstappen. Earnhardt Jr.'s latest claims would engage the fans from both sides in discussions once again.

