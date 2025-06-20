Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses the Lindley-Earnhardt family bond as he steps in as crew chief for Connor Zilisch

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has taken on the role of Connor Zilisch’s crew chief at the Pocono Mountains 250 Xfinity Series race. Details regarding the move were shared in a YouTube video from Bless You Hardt, where Earnhardt Jr. explained how the idea came about and why he decided to do it. He also spoke about the old bond between the two families.

Regular crew chief Mardy Lindley is serving a one-race suspension after NASCAR found too many lug nuts loose on Zilisch’s car during a post-race inspection at Nashville. Although the team delayed the penalty to keep Lindley in the box for the following race in Mexico City, he is now sitting out at Pocono. Lindley reached out to Earnhardt Jr. directly and suggested he step in.

“He texted me and said, ‘Do you want a crew chief?’” Dale Earnhardt Jr. recounted. “And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know. Should I?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, you’ll be fine. You do it'.” (46:34 onwards)

Trending

Earnhardt Jr. was hesitant at first, unsure whether he had the experience to do the job. But Lindley’s confidence helped sway him. He further added,

“He was just like, ‘Hey, you ought to do it.’ They have it all sorted out, right? It’s all pretty straightforward on what needs to happen.” (47:23 onwards)

“We have a really good group of guys that are underneath Marty that know exactly what needs to go on during the race.”

The pairing with Zilisch brings together two ends of the NASCAR experience spectrum—Earnhardt Jr., the two-time Xfinity Series champion, and Zilisch, a rising rookie talent. Zilisch has already made waves this season, grabbing a win at Circuit of the Americas and maintaining a strong position in the standings despite missing a race due to injury. He currently sits fifth overall and is signed to a development deal with Trackhouse Racing, which has teamed up with JR Motorsports for his 2025 full-time ride.

Earnhardt Jr. is also still working as a broadcaster during the same weekend for Amazon Prime Video’s Cup Series coverage, making his crew chief debut even more unusual. But aside from logistics, he said the decision had personal meaning because of the long history between the Earnhardt and Lindley families.

“The Earnhardts and the Lindleys are a family of racers that go back a couple generations,” Earnhardt Jr. explained. (46:44 onwards)

“His dad and my dad were incredible short track racers, well respected. His dad would also lose his life driving a race car at a young age when Marty was young. And so we have this kindred sort of experience in life.” he added.

Earnhardt Jr. added that his own father “loved Marty” and tried to help him when he could. That generational bond played a role in Earnhardt Jr. agreeing to take on this unfamiliar role, even if just for one race.

What’s next at Pocono: Dale Earnhardt Jr. advises fans

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono is not just another date on the calendar—it is the end of an era. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has confirmed that this weekend’s event will be the last NASCAR race broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The race, titled the Great American Getaway 400, is set for June 22 at Pocono Raceway.

In a post on X, Dale Earnhardt Jr. invited fans camping in the infield to join him for the pre and post-race events by the rocks in the infield area. He wrote:

Expand Tweet

This event is also important because it features Dale Earnhardt Jr. in dual roles. He will act as the pit box leader for Zilisch in the Xfinity Series and analyst for Prime Video during the Cup Series race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.