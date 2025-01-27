Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops 3 emojis to express his anger after Commanders’ defeat against Eagles

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his feelings known after the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The former NASCAR driver expressed anger on social media as the Commanders came short of a Super Bowl appearance.

Earnhardt Jr. is a 50-year-old Kannapolis native who won 26 races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Outside stock car racing, Dale Jr. is an avid fan of the Washington Commanders, saying he has been supporting the football team since the 80s.

As such, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was understandably frustrated seeing the Washington Commanders lose the NFC championship match. The last time the team went to the Super Bowl was in 1992, back when they were still called the Redskins.

In an X (formerly Twitter) update, the former NASCAR driver wrote:

"🤬🤬🤬."

He also added a picture of Jeff 'The Dude' Lebowski from the 1998 movie The Big Lebowski to the X update.

The Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 55-23 on Sunday. The 55-point performance was the most scored by any team in a conference championship game since the NFL and the AFC merged in 1970.

The Eagles will either go up against the Buffalo Bills or the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9.

With the Commanders exiting the postseason, the team's Super Bowl drought continues. The Commanders won their last Super Bowl appearance in 1992 with the now-NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs serving as the head coach.

Joe Gibbs Racing was founded the same year and fielded Dale Jarrett as its first driver. Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be a big Redskins fan, but he didn't drive for the three-time NFL head coach champ.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. once poked fun at former NASCAR rival over NFL match

Before the NFC championship game, the Washington Commanders beat the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31. The victory prompted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to poke fun at Brad Keselowski who is a Lions fan.

Earnhardt Jr. took to X to call out his former NASCAR rival after the match, saying:

"Somebody check on @keselowski."

Keselowski was a sport to the friendly banter and replied:

"Bad cold last 2 days. Definitely didn’t help."

After the upset, Dale Earnhardt Jr. also shared photos of him wearing a Redskins jacket as a kid. One of the photos includes his late father Dale Earnhardt Sr.

"Still riding high like a jet airplane over last nights win. Been on this wagon since at least 1980. What a year it's been," the Kannapolis native wrote.

In the NASCAR world, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the Daytona 500 as a team owner. JR Motorsports will enter the "Great American Race" with Justin Allgaier driving the No. 40 Chevrolet Camaro open car.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski will compete in the new season with an expanded driver lineup. RFK Racing, the team Keselowski co-owns and drives for, will add a third car assigned to Ryan Preece.

Earnhardt Jr. and Keselowski will catch up at the Daytona International Speedway for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 16.

