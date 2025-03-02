Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a 4-word verdict after being bamboozled by Supercross podium winner’s tribute

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. felt bamboozled and honored by Supercross riders' tributes to the Earnhardt legacy. Early in the weekend, he learned about a #8 DEI tribute livery, and later, another rider paid homage to his legendary father with a "Do it for Dale" tribute.

Dale Jr. was busy with the CARS Tour season opener and the NASCAR weekend at COTA when Supercross rider Aaron Plessinger grabbed the attention of motorsports fans. Plessinger secured his first podium finish of the season at Daytona and used the opportunity to pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Wearing the iconic #3 shirt for the post-race interview, Plessinger said he was satisfied with a third-place finish after a challenging start to the season. Securing a podium result at the 2.5-mile oval where Dale Sr. tragically lost his life in 2001, the Red Bull KTM Factory rider proudly stated that he had always been "doing it for Dale."

"Yeah, I am pretty satisfied after the start of the season… Gotta give it up to the whole team, they've been behind me, believing in me. After two 22nd place finishes, a seventh, an eighth, and a ninth; it's been a ride. But we pulled it off (a podium finish), and I love this track, I love this place. And you know, we're always doing it for Dale," he told in a media interaction (as per a video uploaded on X by NBC Sports)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was surprised by the tribute, as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"What is going on!!??!!"

Aaron Plessinger, a native of Hamilton, Ohio, is the 2018 AMA Motocross champion in the 250cc class. The 29-year-old currently rides for the Red Bull KTM Factory team and has long admired Dale Sr., having paid tribute to the NASCAR legend on multiple occasions.

Earlier, Dale Jr. also left a wholesome reply to Justin Starling, who sported a Budweiser tribute livery at Daytona. The 51-year-old NASCAR Hall of Famer reacted with a GIF of Steve Carell from his favorite sitcom, The Office, to express his surprise and appreciation.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about his fear concerning his father's legacy

Dale Earnhardt Sr. remains a household name with his legacy extending far beyond NASCAR fans. Popular content creator Cleetus McFarland has a tradition of ending his videos with the catchphrase "Do it for Dale". Recently, he asked Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s opinion on the phrase.

Dale Jr. opened up about his fears regarding his father's legacy that it may be forgotten with time. He added that the phrase is a powerful reminder of how much his father resonated with the people.

"I love it. My fear is that he'll one day just be forgotten with time. My worry would be that he would just, he would just disappear into the distance right as we get further and further removed from his career," Dale Jr. stated. [00:05 onwards]

"I just hope he's never forgotten because he left such an impact on the sport. So that kind of thing is the same power that is the reminder to me, like that he's he resonated with people," he added. [00:20 onwards]

Dale Earnhardt Sr. remains NASCAR's most recognizable name even 24 years after passing, with a record-tying seven Cup championships.

