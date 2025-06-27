Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops a crystal clear verdict on CARS Tour drivers as Ben Maier preps for NASCAR debut at Lime Rock

Ben Maier, the CARS Tour points leader, looks to make his NASCAR debut at Lime Rock Park. Dale Earnhardt Jr. credited the Late Model racing series for producing 'all the good talent.' The 16-year-old prodigy has been signed up by Young's Motorsports to make his Truck Series start at the legendary road course.

The CARS Tour has produced some of NASCAR's biggest talents, including the Cup Series' current points leader, William Byron. Todd Gilliland won the inaugural CARS Tour race and currently drives for Front Row Motorsports, while Josh Berry, who has 22 wins in the Late Model racing series, secured his first Cup Series win this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ben Maier is the latest standout driver making the leap to NASCAR, as Fox reporter Jamie Little shared the news on her X handle.

"And the @CARSTour point leader Ben Maier is making his @NASCAR_Trucks debut Sat! @DaleJr @KevinHarvick," she wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who co-owns the CARS Tour, responded to the tweet with a bold statement of support, writing,

"All the good talent comes through the @CARSTour"

Ben Maier is yet to score a win in his five starts with the CARS Tour, but he has remained consistent with four top-10 results and two top-5 finishes. He is set to drive the No. 2 Executive Chevrolet Silverado for his NASCAR debut on Saturday, June 28.

"The best place to learn": Dale Earnhardt Jr. heaps glowing praise on the CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently issued an open challenge to name a racing series better than the CARS Tour in teaching racecraft. He highlighted how the series provides ample exposure for an upcoming driver, as well as the best training grounds to prepare for higher levels of competition.

Reflecting upon the same, Earnhardt shared his take in an episode of his podcast, Dale Jr. Download.

"I'm glad all the great drivers coming out of the CARS Tour. Cory Heim, Josh Berry, Carson Kvpail, Butterbean ... bunch of good talent coming out through the series. If you want to have a chance to kind of be racing in front of the right people and get attention on what you're able to do behind the wheel of a race car. Plus, I think the CARS Tour is the best place to learn racecraft. Tell me another series out there. I'll put it up against any of them in terms of trying to just teach somebody how to race and and get through an event," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. [3:25 onwards]

The CARS Tour has gained traction of late, making its cable TV debut ahead of the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. While the event endured some early wrecks, the racing action impressed fans, with some calling it 'better than All-Star."

